Forward Temwa Chawinga, Midfielder Jereko Receive National Team Call-Ups

February 18, 2025 - National Women's Soccer League (NWSL)

Kansas City Current News Release







KANSAS CITY - Forward Temwa Chawinga (Malawi) and midfielder Jereko (Kenya) are rounding out a busy February FIFA International Window for the Kansas City Current, as both players received national team call-ups. Chawinga and Jereko will join Nichelle Prince (Canada), Lorena (Brazil), Claire Hutton (United States) and Michelle Cooper (United States) on international duty during the February window, which began Feb. 17 and runs through Feb. 26.

Chawinga is set to join Malawi's squad for a pair of friendlies against Zambia, which will take place Feb. 20 and Feb. 23 in Lusaka, Zambia. The 2024 National Women's Soccer League MVP and Golden Boot winner is set to take part in her first international action since 2023. Chawinga will be joined in camp by her sister, Tabitha Chawinga, and the Chawinga sisters appear primed to compete for Malawi together for the first time since the 2020.

Jereko will join Kenya's Women's National Team, the Harambee Starlets, for national team camp in Nairobi, Kenya. The team will then compete in qualifying matches for the 2026 Women's Africa Cup of Nations against Tunisia in Kenya and Tunisia, respectively. Kenya squares off against Tunisia at home Friday, Feb. 21 before the return leg in Tunisia Feb. 26.

Chawinga and Jereko, along with the rest of the Current's international callups, will be away from the team as the remainder of Kansas City's roster continues preseason training in Bradenton, Florida. The Current remain in Florida until March 2.

