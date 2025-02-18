URFC Adds Former Sporting Lisbon Head Coach Mariana Cabral to Technical Staff

February 18, 2025 - National Women's Soccer League (NWSL)

HERRIMAN, Utah - Utah Royals FC announce Mariana Cabral as the newest addition to Head Coach Jimmy Coenraets' staff. Cabral will join the URFC staff as assistant coaches prior to the 2025 NWSL season.

Cabral, former Sporting Clube de Portugal head coach, arrives to the Wasatch Front from Lisbon after leading Sporting CP to 2nd place in Portugal's Campeonato Nacional de Futbol Femenino during the 2023-2024 season.

The former player who appeared for Sociedade União 1.º Dezembro decided to hang up her boots at the age of 25 and pursue journalism. After a successful journalist stint that included interviews with soccer icons, including Jose Mourinho and Luis Castro, Cabral transitioned into the coaching world splitting time with the Sporting U-19 squad and the world of journalism.

In 2021 Cabral left her full-time job as a journalist and became the head coach of Sporting Clube de Portugal. In Cabral's first match under helm Sporting defeated Sport Lisboa e Benfica 2-0 in the 6th edition of the Supertaça de Portugal Feminina. In Cabral's head coaching stint, Sporting finished second in the league for two consecutive years, adding another Supertaça de Portugal Feminina title last August.

2025 URFC Technical Staff

Sporting Director - Kelly Cousins

Head Coach - Jimmy Coenraets

Performance Coach / Analyst - Sam Lismont

Assistant Coach - Mariana Cabral

Assistant Coach - Emily Simpkins

Goalkeepers Coach - James White

Utah Royals FC returns to action after flipping the script under Head Coach Coenraets finishing the 2024 season 5-4-2, 17 pts under Coenraets helm. Hosting 2024 expansion sibling Bay FC at America First Field on March 15 URFC look to continue its unbeaten streak against Bay after completing the 2024 sweep. Don't miss this year's action, season tickets are available now at https://www.rsl.com/utahroyals/tickets/.

