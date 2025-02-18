Houston Dash and Houston Dynamo FC Announce What's New at Shell Energy Stadium for 2025

February 18, 2025 - National Women's Soccer League (NWSL)

HOUSTON - Houston Dash and Houston Dynamo FC announced the latest updates to Shell Energy Stadium for the 2025 campaign today, as the two teams prepare for their 2025 season Home Openers, powered by Shell Energy. The Dynamo kick off their 20th MLS season on Saturday, Feb. 22 with a Texas Derby versus FC Dallas and the Dash return to the Shell Energy Stadium on Friday, Mar. 14 in a match-up against Washington Spirit.

Tickets to Dynamo opening night are now available HERE and tickets for the Dash opening night are available HERE. Fans are encouraged to arrive early to claim a team-branded wall flag, courtesy of Shell Energy, at the gate for each match.

As both teams prepare for their seasons to kickoff, fans can look forward to many new additions and the return of Shell Energy Stadium fan favorites for the 2025 season.

NEW IN 2025

New to the stadium in 2025, is the Hat Trick presented by Verizon, a fan friendly pricing option on matchday favorites: hot dogs, popcorn and bottled water. Confirmed Hat Trick items will be available throughout the stadium for $5 or less at all Dynamo and Dash matches. Additionally, fans can enjoy a faster concession experience with an increased number of point-of-sale terminals and a new self-service 'mega stand' on the north concourse.

For those interested in entertaining clients, employees or a group of friends, Shell Energy Stadium now features the exciting Shell Energy Sports Deck, a premier group hospitality space to host gatherings of 50 to 250 guests. Adding to the existing group hospitality offerings at the stadium, this area offers a mix of stadium seating, high-top tables and soft lounge furniture, providing the perfect setting for groups to mingle while enjoying tremendous views of the pitch with catering and service options. More information on group hosting options at Dash and Dynamo matches, including the Shell Energy Sports Deck, can be found HERE.

The recently announced Jameson Club, located at the west side of the building, will welcome President's Club and other Dash and Dynamo Members in 2025. This exclusive club features panoramic views of the venue, a private entrance and inclusive foods and beverages for each match with elevated guest amenities. Additionally, the space is available for private events, for more details click HERE.

Dynamo fans can snap a photo to celebrate the 20th MLS season of the club at the special "Season 20 Set" showcasing the team's memorable milestones over the last 19 seasons. The set will be located on the concourse for Dynamo matches throughout the season.

RESTAURANT AND BARS

The Corona Premier Bar, a general admission area located just above the home goal, returns for a second season. The space is open to all fans and offers a full bar, one of seven available throughout the venue, and unique views of the pitch throughout the match.

Fans can enjoy their favorite local restaurants on match days as Shell Energy Stadium brings H-Town's favorites on-site. Returning to the venue in 2025 include:

Taqueria Arandas, a Houston staple featuring authentic style tacos

El Tiempo Cantina and their iconic margaritas

Hugo's and URBE, featuring chef Hugo Ortega's Mexican favorites

Roostar Vietnamese Grill, offering their signature banh mi sandwiches

Elotes Bravos, a family-owned food truck, serving their signature Mexican roasted corn

Rocambolesc, the iconic gelato available at select matches

RETURNING SERVICES

Shell Energy Stadium, Houston Dash and Houston Dynamo FC are proud to continue their partnership with KultureCity to ensure a fully accessible and inclusive matchday experience for all guests. The sensory-inclusive program features trained staff, sensory kits and signage and a dedicated sensory room located near the Mothers Room in section 120. Find additional information HERE.

Dash and Dynamo Members will continue to enjoy their exclusive membership discounts at the Team Store and on many popular concession items. Additionally, Members can secure season long parking passes in Lot B or Lot C, located near Shell Energy Stadium, while non-season members are encouraged to purchase parking passes via SeatGeek for the best matchday experience. Fans can learn more about membership perks and offerings HERE.

All fans are encouraged to shop at the Team Store at Shell Energy Stadium starting one hour prior to gates on matchdays or on Thursdays and Fridays from 11:00 AM - 4:00 PM to gear up with the latest club apparel and accessories.

Additional services and Information on attending matchday at Shell Energy Stadium, including entrance screening, bag policy and prohibited items can be found HERE.

