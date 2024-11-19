Last Week around the Leagues

This past week the Toronto Argonauts won their 19th Canadian Football League Grey Cup, Union Omaha won its second USL League One Championship, and the Dallas Wings won the Women's National Basketball Association Draft Lottery. Highlights from this week come from the Canadian Football League, USL League One, National Women's Soccer League, USL Super League, Northern Super League, USL Championship, Women's National Basketball Association, NBA G League, American Hockey League, ECHL, Western Hockey League, Ontario Hockey League, North American Hockey League, Women's Lacrosse League, and Pro Volleyball Federation.

FOOTBALL

Canadian Football League

The Toronto Argonauts have won the 111th Grey Cup with a 41-24 win over the Winnipeg Blue Bombers on Sunday at B.C. Place in Vancouver. This marks the 19th Grey Cup win in franchise history, the most in the CFL, and five more than the next-best team. The 151-year-old football organization has won two out of the last three Grey Cups (2022), beating the Blue Bombers both times, an organization that has been to five straight Grey Cups. QB Nick Arbuckle was named the game's Most Outstanding Player, while WR Dejon Brissett was crowned the Grey Cup's Most Outstanding Canadian.

111th Grey Cup Recap: Winnipeg vs Toronto

The Toronto Argonauts are awarded the 111th Grey Cup

CFL Plays of the Week - 111th Grey Cup

Winnipeg Bue Bombers running back Brady Oliveira has been named the George Reed Most Outstanding Player and the Most Outstanding Canadian at the 2024 CFL Awards, presented by Securian Canada. He joins Jon Cornish, Russ Jackson and Tony Gabriel as the only players to manage the feat in the same year. The winners were selected by the national and local members of the Football Reporters of Canada, and the league's nine head coaches. In total, 56 ballots were completed. The CFL Awards hosted by the CFL ON TSN's Kate Beirness and Milt Stegall were presented as part of the 2024 Grey Cup Festival.

Arena Football League

Arena Football One is excited to announce that the Arizona Bandits will be joining AF1 for the 2025 season. As all the teams of AF1 are preparing to kick off the Premiere Season, the Bandits will be a key part of the AF1 footprint. Based in Tempe, Arizona, the Bandits will bring arena football back to the Phoenix metropolitan area. With a strong and experienced ownership group, the Bandits are poised to return Arena Football to the desert successfully. Bandits owner Matt Mason said, "As the President of the Arizona Bandits, I'm excited to bring a new level of energy to Arizona's rich arena football tradition. Our team will not only deliver world-class football, but we're also introducing an immersive Wild West show that enhances the fan experience from start to finish. The Bandits provide talented players with more opportunities to showcase their skills while we remain deeply committed to making a positive impact on our local community through partnerships with nonprofit organizations. Above all, we strive to offer a family-friendly, affordable experience that fans of all ages can enjoy."

The Teams and League Office of Arena Football One are excited to announce that the Corpus Christi Tritons will be joining AF1 for the 2025 Season. As we finalize our scheduling timeline, there will be more announcements in the coming days. Heading into their second year in the 50-yard game, Corpus Christi is prepared to step up the big stage of Arena Football. As the eighth-largest city in Texas, Corpus Christi is home to multiple industries and features an expanding economy. "This move is about more than just playing in a bigger league," said Co-Owner Kevin Cecil. "It's about giving our players the chance to showcase their talents on a larger platform and bringing the excitement of top-tier arena football to our loyal fans in Corpus Christi." "We're excited to have a rising franchise like Corpus Christi join AF1," AF1 Commissioner Jeff Fisher said. "Their experienced leadership is dedicated to delivering a quality experience for fans and their community. Football is bigger in Texas, and Arena Football will add to the rich history of football in the Lone Star State."

Indoor Football League

The Green Bay Blizzard announced that 2024 Defensive Player of the Year Ravarius Rivers has signed with the Memphis Showboats of the UFL (United Football League)! On November 5, a post from the UFL Communications Department account on X announced that 2024 IFL DPOY Ravarius Rivers will join the UFL's Memphis Showboats. The former Blizzard defensive back is getting his opportunity in the UFL starting with 2025 training camp. Rivers returned in the 2024 season as a more vocal leader of the defense. In 17 games, Rivers recorded 106.5 tackles (third in the IFL), nine interceptions (led the IFL), 11 pass breakups, and two blocked kicks. In addition, the Blizzard defense was one of the best in the league. In fact, the team ranked near the top of the league in most defensive statistics.

SOCCER

USL League One

Max Schneider and Pedro Dolabella recorded first-half goals before Lagos Kunga wrapped up the result with 19 minutes to play as Union Omaha took a 3-0 victory against Spokane Velocity FC before a USL League One Final-record crowd of 5,849 fans at Werner Park. Joe Gallardo claimed League One Final MVP honors after a stellar two-way performance as Los Buhos won their second league title in four seasons to become the first League One team to claim multiple league titles.

Here are the highlights

After careful consideration, Central Valley Fuego FC and USL League One have made the mutual decision to part ways. This change marks a significant transition for our club, and we want to reassure our fans that this decision was made with the best interests of our team and community in mind. We understand that our supporters may have questions about what's next, and we are committed to keeping you informed as we move forward. Plans for the future of Central Valley Fuego FC will be announced in the coming weeks.

The United Soccer League (USL) has terminated Northern Colorado Hailstorm FC's franchise agreement. This decision reflects our commitment to uphold the standards of our organization and protect the interests of our clubs' ownership. As we prepare to welcome five new clubs to USL League One in 2025, we are excited about the opportunities this expansion brings. The addition of these clubs broadens our impact and reinforces our dedication to achieving the highest levels of excellence across all aspects of the league. To support this growth, we will continue to evaluate our successes, identify areas for improvement, and make strategic adjustments to foster a sustainable and competitive environment for all clubs.

Major League Soccer

Major League Soccer announced Columbus Crew defender Steven Moreira as the 2024 MLS Defender of the Year. Moreira is the third different Crew defender to earn the honor and fourth overall honoree in club history, joining Robin Fraser (2004) and Chad Marshall (2008 and 2009). "It means a lot to be selected as the MLS Defender of the Year," said Moreira. "This season was filled with great memories from our run to the Concacaf Champions Cup Final, representing the Crew in the MLS All-Star Game in front of our home crowd, to lifting the Leagues Cup and setting multiple Club records. Without my teammates, coaches and the staff and what we accomplished as a group, this would not have been possible. I am grateful for the continued support from my family, friends and our fans. We have high expectations for ourselves in Columbus. I look forward to building off this season and doing all that I can to help my team while trying to be an even stronger defender next year."

Major League Soccer announced that Charlotte FC goalkeeper Kristijan Kahlina was named the 2024 MLS Goalkeeper of the Year. Kahlina is the first-ever Charlotte FC and Croatian to earn an individual MLS Year-End Award. He finished the 2024 season with 121 saves and 12 shutouts. Per American Soccer Analysis, his -10.47 G-xG ranks as the second-best individual goalkeeping season in MLS since 2013, only behind Djordje Petrovic's -10.75 in 2022. During the 2024 season, Kahlina was the only goalkeeper to rank in the top five in both saves (121) and goals against average (1.09).

National Women's Soccer League

Marta continues to shine with a stunning goal to help put the Orlando Pride in the NWSL Championship with a 3-2 victory over Kansas City Current.

USL Super League

DC Power Football Club "Power FC" in the USL Super League has announced the addition of former National Football League (NFL) star and Washington, D.C. native, Vernon Davis, to the ownership group. Davis, a two-time Pro Bowl selection and 2015 Super Bowl winner with the Denver Broncos, brings with him a wealth of leadership and experience in addition to a passion for growing women's soccer in the DMV. "Women's soccer is on a growth trajectory unlike any other sport in this country, and the emergence of the USL Super League provides yet another crucial platform for elite players to showcase their talents and compete at a high level," said Davis. "This is an incredible opportunity, as I look forward to helping to elevate this organization and the game."

Former NFL player Vernon Davis is now a co-owner of D.C.'s local women's soccer team, DC Power FC.

Northern Super League

The Northern Super League, Canada's first professional women's soccer league, is pleased to announce the appointment of renowned Canadian business leader Mark Cohon as Chair of its Board of Directors. An accomplished executive in sports and entertainment, Cohon brings the Northern Super League unparalleled experience as the former Commissioner of the Canadian Football League (CFL) and Chair of the Juno Awards, along with a reputation for championing inclusive leadership and community building. Prior to being named as the CFL's 12th Commissioner, Cohon worked internationally with top sports properties, including the National Basketball Association and Major League Baseball.

Things are picking up steam for the Northern Super League, as the women's professional soccer league's launch fast approaches, the 6 team league has secured former CFL commissioner Mark Cohon to chair the board of directors.

USL Championship

Santa Barbara SKY FC, a new professional soccer addition to California's Central Coast, is proud to announce it will join the USL Championship in the 2026 season. This milestone marks a pivotal moment for Santa Barbara and the surrounding region's deeply-rooted soccer culture and rapidly expanding fanbase. "It has taken time and dedication, but our commitment to bring professional soccer to Santa Barbara, a community deserving of nothing less, has paid off, said Peter Moore, proud Santa Barbara area resident, former Liverpool FC CEO and SKY FC founding owner. "By locking in our position in the USL Championship, we are thrilled to kick off in the 2026 season.

We are Santa Barbara Sky Football Club, a group committed to bringing men's & women's soccer to Santa Barbara. We are an inclusive & community-based club that represents all of Santa Barbara. Our goal is to bring our community together through the shared enjoyment of professional soccer. We are invested in our community and this beautiful game; we believe that our region is primed and ready to welcome a professional club.

901 FC club leaving Memphis over stadium issue

FC Tulsa announced it has promoted assistant coach, Luke Spencer, to head coach. Mario Sanchez, who previously led the club as both head coach and technical director, will now concentrate exclusively on his role as technical director, continuing to shape the club's long-term vision and player development strategy. An emerging star among league ranks, Spencer, 33, was pursued for multiple head coach openings across the USL but turned them down to remain with the club. A decorated coach and former two-time league champion in his playing career, the move signifies FC Tulsa's commitment to building a competitive and successful organization on and off the field.

BASKETBALL

Women's National Basketball Association

The Dallas Wings have secured the No. 1 pick for the 2025 WNBA Draft, as the league held its annual Draft Lottery on Sunday. The results were unveiled live on ESPN, with the Wings winning the No. 1 pick, while the Los Angeles Sparks claimed No. 2, Chicago Sky No. 3, and Washington Mystics No. 4. The Wings will have the No. 1 pick in the WNBA Draft for the second time in franchise history and first since the 2021 Draft. With the 2021 No. 1 pick coming via trade, Sunday marked the first time the Wings have won the Draft Lottery.

Dallas last had a lottery pick in 2023, which it acquired via trade with the Atlanta Dream. The Wings selected Maddy Siegrist with that lottery pick at No. 3 overall. Siegrist served as the Wings' representative at Sunday's WNBA Draft Lottery,

Watch as the top four picks for the 2025 WNBA Draft are revealed before Andraya Carter and Carolyn Peck discuss how the upcoming expansion draft and who the best fit could be for the Dallas Wings with the first overall pick.

The Atlanta Dream hired Karl Smesko as the team's new Head Coach. With the third highest winning percentage (.843) among active coaches in NCAA Division I (DI) women's basketball history (behind only Geno Auriemma and Kim Mulkey), Smesko brings over two decades of head coaching experience to the Atlanta Dream. His 672 total wins ranks eighth overall among active head coaches. "Karl is a proven leader with a history of developing his players and creating a winning culture," said General Manager Dan Padover. "His fast-paced, innovative style of play will be attractive to our players and fans alike. We are excited to have Karl bring his incredible basketball IQ to the Dream." "This is an exciting moment for our fans, the city of Atlanta, and the entire Dream organization," said Atlanta Dream Majority Owner, Larry Gottesdiener. "A great basketball mind is coming to our city. Karl's passion for and commitment to women's basketball bring out the best in everyone around him. I am confident we have found the right leader to take our organization to the next level."

FGCU Coach Karl Smesko leaves for WNBA

NBA G League

Oklahoma City Blue Buddy Boeheim ERUPTS for 39 PTS & Sets a New Career High with 12 3PM, Just One Shy Of Record!

HOCKEY

American Hockey League

The Charlotte Checkers have renewed their lease to remain at Bojangles Coliseum. The new agreement is for five years and includes plans for additional hospitality space and event-level entertainment options - more info on those details to come. "We're excited to extend our lease at Bojangles Coliseum for another five years," said Checkers COO Tera Black. "The CRVA has been a great partner throughout our tenure there, and we're excited to continue working together to find ways to get the most out of the facility without compromising its historical integrity."

Bridgeport Islanders forward Chris Terry played his 1,000th professional game on Friday night, adding another significant milestone to his illustrious career. Terry has played 829 career games in the American Hockey League (AHL), in addition to 152 National Hockey League (NHL) contests and 19 games in the Kontinental Hockey League (KHL). He made his professional debut on Apr. 9, 2008 with the Albany River Rats. "It's been quite the ride, I love what I do and I've loved it for a lone time," Terry said. "I love to compete and try to win hockey games, but obviously there's a lot of people that have helped me get to where I am today. This isn't possible without the support of my parents and my wife, family and friends, and honestly, just really great teammates and coaches, that have allowed me to keep playing."

Detroit Red Wings prospect Nate Danielson shows off some moves leading to a Sheldon Dries goal for the AHL's Grand Rapids Griffins.

ECHL

It's Diamond Hands Daniel Amesbury vs Nico Blachman in a morning brawl as the Kansas City Mavericks host the Iowa Heartlanders.

Professional Women's Hockey League

The Professional Women's Hockey League (PWHL) announced a lineup of Canadian national broadcast partnerships which will provide fans with comprehensive live coverage of the 2024-25 season. TSN, RDS, and CBC/Radio-Canada will return as partners, while the PWHL welcomes Prime Video to the lineup, collectively delivering all 90 games of the upcoming regular-season, including exclusive French-language coverage of all 30 Montréal Victoire games.

Electronic Arts Inc. and the Professional Women's Hockey League (PWHL) have formed a multi-year partnership, which will bring the players and teams into EA SPORTS©NHL© 25. The partnership advances EA SPORTS' commitment to grow and authentically represent women's sports within its games, promoting and championing the next generation of athletes. "We are thrilled to bring the PWHL into NHL 25 as part of a massive holiday update, giving players all-new ways to play, starting in a couple of days with the frenetic energy of NHL Arcade through to the launch of 4 Nations Face-Off in the New Year," said Bill Dollar, EA SPORTS NHL Executive Producer. "EA SPORTS continues to drive inclusivity and authenticity through its games, and in partnership with the PWHL, we will amplify the excitement of the women's game for all fans."

WHL

WHL Top 10 Plays of the Week

Ontario Hockey League

OHL Plays of the Week

North American Hockey League

NAHL Top Plays - November 4-10, 2024

LACROSSE

Women's Lacrosse League

The Premier Lacrosse League (PLL) powered by Ticketmaster today launched the Women's Lacrosse League (WLL), a new professional women's lacrosse property set to debut at the 2025 PLL Championship Series, featuring the best lacrosse players in the world. The WLL will feature four teams, playing in the Olympic Sixes format, competing for the inaugural WLL Championship Series trophy. The four teams' home cities and players will be announced at a later date.

"We're proud to announce the launch of the Women's Lacrosse League, a groundbreaking step forward for the sport, giving elite women athletes a premier stage to compete, inspire, and make their mark as we move toward lacrosse's reemergence at the Olympics in 2028," said Paul Rabil, co-founder and president of the Premier Lacrosse League. "We can't wait to welcome fans to the first WLL games at the 2025 Championship Series, where we'll provide these exceptional athletes with a world-class experience alongside the best in the PLL."

On Get Up, Paul Rabil announces the Premier Lacrosse League will be launching a Women's Lacrosse League, designed to support growth and visibility of girls' and women's lacrosse.

OTHER SPORTS

Pro Volleyball Federation

Fans, followers and most importantly - future players - will be able to watch full pick-by-pick coverage as the 2024 Pro Volleyball Federation draft will be broadcast live and exclusively via the league's official YouTube Channel. Slated for Monday, November 25, the second annual collegiate player draft will begin at Noon ET and span five rounds overall. The broadcast will be hosted by Olympian Holly McPeak and former Florida State beach volleyball standout Madison Fitzpatrick and take place on the league channel that had nearly four million views last season. The Indy Ignite hold the first overall selection, followed by the No. 2 pick from the Atlanta Vibe, who will make that choice after a trade with the Columbus Fury last season. The remainder of the first round will proceed with No. 3 Orlando Valkyries, No. 4 Vegas Thrill, No. 5 San Diego Mojo, No. 6 Atlanta Vibe, No. 7 Grand Rapids Rise and No. 8 Omaha Supernovas. "We are excited to welcome these new players into Pro Volleyball Federation and thrilled we can present the draft live as it happens," boasted CEO Jen Spicher. "There are some amazing athletes competing at the college level this season and we can't wait to see which of them will be invited to join our already outstanding rosters."

Pro Volleyball Federation Draft 2025 Q&A

