Atlanta Dream Hire Karl Smesko as Head Coach

November 13, 2024 - Women's National Basketball Association (WNBA)

ATLANTA - The Atlanta Dream hired Karl Smesko as the team's new Head Coach, the organization announced today.

With the third highest winning percentage (.843) among active coaches in NCAA Division I (DI) women's basketball history (behind only Geno Auriemma and Kim Mulkey), Smesko brings over two decades of head coaching experience to the Atlanta Dream. His 672 total wins ranks eighth overall among active head coaches.

"Karl is a proven leader with a history of developing his players and creating a winning culture," said General Manager Dan Padover. "His fast-paced, innovative style of play will be attractive to our players and fans alike. We are excited to have Karl bring his incredible basketball IQ to the Dream."

Off the court, Smesko's impact ripples throughout the basketball universe, particularly as it relates to developing coaches. Currently, 22 of his former players have entered the coaching ranks - including three on the current Florida Gulf Coast University (FGCU) staff - and three of his former assistant coaches are now head coaches at the collegiate level.

"This is an exciting moment for our fans, the city of Atlanta, and the entire Dream organization," said Atlanta Dream Majority Owner, Larry Gottesdiener. "A great basketball mind is coming to our city. Karl's passion for and commitment to women's basketball bring out the best in everyone around him. I am confident we have found the right leader to take our organization to the next level."

A native of Bath, Ohio, Smesko created and built the FGCU women's basketball program from the ground up. During his 23 years as the Head Coach, Smesko's teams have compiled a remarkable overall record of 611-110 (.8.47). His teams have won 14 Atlantic Sun Conference (ASUN) regular season titles, 11 ASUN tournament championships and progressed to the NCAA tournament 10 times. Smesko has led FGCU to 25-wins in 14 straight seasons, an accomplishment only matched by UConn.

"I am humbled and honored to be the head coach of the Atlanta Dream," said Karl Smesko. "I am grateful for a remarkable 23 years at FGCU and will be forever indebted to the amazing women who have played for me, the incredible professionals who have coached with me, and the passionate fanbase who supported us along the way. I'm thankful to the leadership of the Atlanta Dream for their faith in me to lead this organization into the future and can't wait to get started."

The Atlanta Dream will host a press conference introducing Karl Smesko as the franchise's new head coach, accompanied by General Manager Dan Padover, early next week with details to follow.

