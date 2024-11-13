Golden State Valkyries Surpass 20,000 Season Ticket Deposits

November 13, 2024 - Women's National Basketball Association (WNBA)

Golden State Valkyries News Release







The Golden State Valkyries have surpassed 20,000 season ticket deposits, the team announced today. The expansion franchise, which marks the first WNBA expansion team since 2008, will begin play at Chase Center in the 2025 WNBA season. The Valkyries became the first team in women's sports history to surpass 15,000 season ticket deposits on July 25.

In advance of the Valkyries inaugural season in 2025, JPMorgan Chase is offering an exclusive Valkyries varsity jacket to all fans who purchase their 2025 season tickets with a Chase debit or credit card. Fans who wish to place a deposit to secure season tickets can do so at valkyries.com.

