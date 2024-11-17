Dallas Wings Secure No. 1 Pick in 2025 WNBA Draft

November 17, 2024 - Women's National Basketball Association (WNBA)

Bristol, CT - The Dallas Wings have secured the No. 1 pick for the 2025 WNBA Draft, as the league held its annual Draft Lottery on Sunday. The results were unveiled live on ESPN, with the Wings winning the No. 1 pick, while the Los Angeles Sparks claimed No. 2, Chicago Sky No. 3, and Washington Mystics No. 4.

The Wings will have the No. 1 pick in the WNBA Draft for the second time in franchise history and first since the 2021 Draft. With the 2021 No. 1 pick coming via trade, Sunday marked the first time the Wings have won the Draft Lottery.

Dallas last had a lottery pick in 2023, which it acquired via trade with the Atlanta Dream. The Wings selected Maddy Siegrist with that lottery pick at No. 3 overall. Siegrist served as the Wings' representative at Sunday's WNBA Draft Lottery presented by State Farm.

Lottery odds were based on the two-year (2023 and 2024) cumulative records of the four teams that did not make the playoffs in the most recent season. With a cumulative record of 25-55, the Sparks had the most assigned combinations (442 out of 1,000) and were guaranteed at least the third pick.

Dallas and Chicago, each of whom posted a combined record of 31-49 over the past two seasons, each had 227 chances out of 1,000. Additionally, as a result of a February 2023 trade, Dallas had the right to swap first round picks with Chicago had the Sky's first round pick been above that of the Wings after the drawing. Washington, 33-47 over the past two seasons, has 104 chances out of 1,000 to win the top pick.

Recently hired Dallas Wings Executive Vice President and General Manager Curt Miller was made available to the media following the Draft Lottery. View the recording HERE.

2025 Draft Lottery Results

1. Dallas Wings

2. Los Angeles Sparks

3. Chicago Sky

4. Washington Mystics

