Dallas Wings Win Top Pick in 2025 WNBA Draft Presented by State Farm®

November 17, 2024 - Women's National Basketball Association (WNBA) News Release







NEW YORK - The Dallas Wings today won the 2025 WNBA Draft Lottery presented by State Farm® and will have the first overall pick in the 2025 WNBA Draft presented by State Farm to be held on Monday, April 14, 2025.

The results of the 24th annual Lottery were revealed by WNBA Head of League Operations Bethany Donaphin during the 30-minute, WNBA Draft Lottery presented by State Farm special following its presentation of the TCU vs. North Carolina State women's basketball game. This marks the 13th consecutive year that ESPN networks has presented the WNBA Draft Lottery presented by State Farm.

Dallas won the WNBA Draft Lottery presented by State Farm for the first time in team history. The franchise had participated in the Lottery 11 times before winning the No. 1 overall selection in the 2025 WNBA Draft presented by State Farm.

The Los Angeles Sparks will have the second selection and will be followed by the Chicago Sky. The Washington Mystics will choose fourth.

Lottery odds were based on the two-year (2023 and 2024) cumulative records of the four teams that did not make the playoffs in the most recent season. With a cumulative record of 25-55, the Sparks had the most assigned combinations (442 out of 1,000) and were guaranteed at least the third pick.

Dallas and Chicago, each of whom posted a combined record of 31-49 over the past two seasons, each had 227 chances out of 1,000. Additionally, as a result of a February 2023 trade, Dallas had the right to swap first round picks with Chicago had the Sky's first round pick been above that of the Wings after the drawing. Washington, 33-47 over the past two seasons, has 104 chances out of 1,000 to win the top pick.

The order of selection for the remainder of the first round as well as the second and third rounds - with the exception of Golden State owning the fifth pick in each round - was determined by inverse order of the teams' respective regular-season records solely from 2024.

A representative from the accounting firm of Ernst & Young was in attendance to oversee the Lottery process.

The following are results of the 2025 WNBA Draft Lottery presented by State Farm.

RESULTS OF WNBA DRAFT LOTTERY 2025 PRESENTED BY STATE FARM®

Team Combined Chances

2023-2024 Record (out of 1,000)

1. Dallas Wings 31-49 227

2. Los Angeles Sparks 25-55 442

3. Chicago Sky 31-49 227

4. Washington Mystics 33-43 104

REMAINING ORDER FOR FIRST ROUND (picks 6-12 based on 2024 Record)

Team

5. Golden State Valkyries

6. Washington Mystics from Atlanta Dream (15-25) via Dallas Wings (Allisha Gray, 1/21/23) (Stephanie Soares draft rights, 4/10/23)

7. New York Liberty from Phoenix Mercury (19-21) (Mabrey, DeShields, Onyenwere, 2/11/23)

8. Indiana Fever (20-20)

9. Seattle Storm (25-15)

10. Chicago Sky from Connecticut Sun (28-12) (Marina Mabrey, Rachel Banham, Moriah Jefferson, 7/17/24)

11. Minnesota Lynx (30-10)

12. Phoenix Mercury from New York Liberty (32-8) (Mabrey, DeShields, Onyenwere, 2/11/23)

In May of 2023, the Las Vegas Aces had their own 2025 first round pick rescinded for violating league rules.

• Discuss this story on the Women's National Basketball Association message board...





Women's National Basketball Association Stories from November 17, 2024

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.