Sparks Land Second Pick in 2025 WNBA Draft

November 17, 2024 - Women's National Basketball Association (WNBA)

LOS ANGELES - The Los Angeles Sparks landed the second overall pick in the 2025 WNBA Draft, WNBA Head of League Operations Bethany Donaphin revealed Sunday on ESPN's draft lottery special.

This marks the second consecutive year and the second time in franchise history that the Sparks hold the second overall pick after selecting Cameron Brink in 2024. Los Angeles also holds the 13th overall pick (second round) in April's draft, as well as the 26th and 28th picks (third round). The 28th pick comes via Chicago in the trade that netted the Sparks Li Yueru and Julie Allemand for the 2024 No. 8 pick.

"We're happy to have the second pick in next year's draft," LA Sparks General Manager Raegan Pebley said. "Holding a lottery pick in 2025's deep draft guarantees we'll be able to add an impactful player to our roster at a pivotal time in our history. Our staff is already hard at work exploring all our options in the lottery and with our other three picks."

Since the  draft  lottery was instituted in 2002, the Los Angeles  Sparks  have  picked  six times in the  draft  lottery, including selecting Brink second and Rickea Jackson fourth in the 2024 WNBA Draft.

