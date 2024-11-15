Arizona Bandits Bring Arena Football Back in 2025

November 15, 2024 - Arena Football One (AF1) News Release







Arena Football One is excited to announce that the Arizona Bandits will be joining AF1 for the 2025 season. As all the teams of AF1 are preparing to kick off the Premiere Season, the Bandits will be a key part of the AF1 footprint.

Based in Tempe, Arizona, the Bandits will bring arena football back to the Phoenix metropolitan area. With a strong and experienced ownership group, the Bandits are poised to return Arena Football to the desert successfully.

Bandits owner Matt Mason said, "As the President of the Arizona Bandits, I'm excited to bring a new level of energy to Arizona's rich arena football tradition. Our team will not only deliver world-class football, but we're also introducing an immersive Wild West show that enhances the fan experience from start to finish. The Bandits provide talented players with more opportunities to showcase their skills while we remain deeply committed to making a positive impact on our local community through partnerships with nonprofit organizations. Above all, we strive to offer a family-friendly, affordable experience that fans of all ages can enjoy."

Arizona has a long history of Arena Football, and the Bandits will bring that history to AF1 in 2025. With President Matt Mason and Co-Owner David Glynn leading the way, the Bandits will work to set the standard for arena football teams. David is a sports agent and attorney who is the owner and CEO of Perpetual Sports, LLC, and has been involved in the representation of NFL and NBA athletes over the years.

In the coming days, the Bandits will be announcing their head coach and their home arena for 2025.

AF1 Commissioner Jeff Fisher said, "We are beyond thrilled that the Bandits are bringing arena football back to Arizona. Matt and David are working to build their organization the right way, and we look forward to them establishing themselves as a first-class organization in 2025 and beyond."

The Bandits will tap into a rabid arena fan base in the Phoenix/Tempe area and return Arena Football to the desert. As AF1 continues to prepare for its premiere season in 2025, there will be more announcements about scheduling and divisional alignment in the coming days.

Get ready, Arena Fans. 2025 is in full swing.

• Discuss this story on the Arena Football One message board...





Arena Football One Stories from November 15, 2024

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.