Arena Football One has closed our expansion process and final announcements about teams, divisional alignment, and scheduling will be announced shortly! The teams of AF1 are continuing to prepare for the 2025 season, and the signings and transactions continue. Here is the November 15 Transactions Update.

The following players have signed Letters of Intent with their respective AF1 Teams for the 2025 AF1 Season.

J'Ravien Anderson Orlando DB

Philip Harding Orlando WR

Raphael Turner Orlando OL/DL

Jordan Harris Salina DL

Cortlind Mallory Billings LB

Armonti Carey Billings DL

