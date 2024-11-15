AF1 Schedule Drops Tuesday

Arena Football has finalized our schedule for the 2025 Season and will be releasing it Tuesday Night in a schedule release show across our YouTube, X, and Facebook channels. Additionally, the broadcast will be simulcast by select partners as well.

"The hard work of building the 2025 AF1 Schedule continues, and we are incredibly excited to deliver this schedule next week," said Commissioner Jeff Fisher. "We would love for our fans and communities to join us as we reveal our Schedule on Tuesday Night!"

The Inaugural Season for AF1 will include teams across three divisions, playing 12 games each across a 14-week regular season. AF1's goal is to balance the spirit of competition with the travel needs of their teams. This alignment will promote the establishment of regional rivalries, promote new ones, and provide fans with all the hard-hitting and action-packed Arena Football action they have come to expect.

Billings Outlaws Owner Steve Titus said, "We're thrilled to unveil the highly anticipated schedule for the inaugural 2025 AF1 season! I can promise arena football fans that they are about to witness an electrifying display of talent and teamwork as our teams battle it out for arena football supremacy. Mark your calendars, rally your teams, and join us for an unforgettable year of arena football excitement."

All the hard work that teams have put into their preparations for the 2025 season will continue, and all AF1 teams are committed to delivering a quality on-field product and experience for fans.

"The Salina Liberty franchise is excited about the upcoming 2025 AF1 season," said Salina Liberty Co-Owner Dan Mendicina. "We feel that we are in a much better position with the newly formed AF1 league. We fell one game short of the championship in 2024, and we have reset our strategy to bring a #championshipmindset for the 2025 season. Liberty Nation is anxious for the impending announcement of the 2025 schedule and are chomping at the bit to see which six teams will be venturing into TPEC, the home of Liberty Nation ."

MEDIA ANNOUNCEMENT

AF1 Schedule Release Show

Tuesday, November 19, 2024

7:30 PM EST

AF1 YouTube, Facebook, X

