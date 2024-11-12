Ravarius Rivers Signs with UFL's Memphis Showboats

The Green Bay Blizzard announced that 2024 Defensive Player of the Year Ravarius Rivers has signed with the Memphis Showboats of the UFL (United Football League)!

On November 5, a post from the UFL Communications Department account on X announced that 2024 IFL DPOY Ravarius Rivers will join the UFL's Memphis Showboats. The former Blizzard defensive back is getting his opportunity in the UFL starting with 2025 training camp.

The Memphis Showboats played in the inaugural season of the UFL in 2024. Previously, the Showboats were part of the United States Football League (USFL). The USFL was considered one of the premier outdoor football leagues held during spring in the United States. However, in 2024, the league merged with the XFL, another popular spring-time outdoor football league, to create the UFL.

During the current UFL offseason, the Memphis Showboats have been shaking things up. After adding a new head coach and a new General Manager, the team is optimistic about the direction they are headed. And with young, hungry players like Ravarius Rivers filling out the roster, the upcoming season will surely be exciting.

Rivers has always pushed to develop and succeed at every level of football. While playing for Valdosta State University, he earned All-Region and All-America honors, and in 2018, the team went undefeated and won an NCAA Division II National Championship. After finishing his collegiate career with the Blazers, Rivers searched for more opportunities to prove himself.

In 2023, he joined the Green Bay Blizzard of the Indoor Football League (IFL). The 6-2, 210-pound explosive athlete finished the year with 72 tackles, two interceptions, and three pass breakups. He grew in confidence as a player and leader. As a result, his teammates and coaches awarded him with the Green Bay Blizzard Defensive Player of the Year that season.

Rivers returned in the 2024 season as a more vocal leader of the defense. In 17 games, Rivers recorded 106.5 tackles (third in the IFL), nine interceptions (led the IFL), 11 pass breakups, and two blocked kicks. In addition, the Blizzard defense was one of the best in the league. In fact, the team ranked near the top of the league in most defensive statistics. Some of the most notable stats include allowing the fewest points per game, fewest total points, fewest passing touchdowns, third lowest opponent-third-down conversion percentage, and finishing first in defensive efficiency. With this long list of statistical achievements, Rivers was awarded the 2024 IFL Defensive Player of the Year and selected for the 2024 All-IFL First Team.

There is no doubt that the Blizzard defense was a key contributor to the success of the team. In 2024, the team won 14 games, the most in single-season franchise history. Additionally, the team finished in first place in the IFL's Eastern Conference. This led to the Blizzard winning its first playoff game in over 10 years!

Ravarius Rivers made incredible highlight reel plays for the Green Bay Blizzard for two seasons. Now, he takes the next step in his football career and joins the Memphis Showboats in the UFL. Rivers had this to say to Blizzard fans, "thank you, Green Bay for two years of life-changing memories and unforgettable moments. The Blizzard family will always have a spot in my heart."

Good luck in the 2025 UFL season, Ravarius Rivers!

