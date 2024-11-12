Panthers Sign DL Taijh Alston

November 12, 2024 - Indoor Football League (IFL)

Bay Area Panthers News Release







The Panthers have acquired a potential game-changer on the defensive side of the ball with the signing of former Colorado and West Virginia defensive end Taijh Alston.

"Taijh is a powerful, athletic edge player with great length," said Panthers Head Coach Rob Keefe. "He has the ability to press and separate from blockers. He utilizes his effective hands and hips in pass rush, and he has a non-stop motor that wears opponents down."

Alston started for two years and was a team captain at West Virginia before finishing his college career playing for Deion Sanders at the University of Colorado. In 2023, Alston started 10 of 12 games, recording 23 tackles, five tackles for loss, and 2.5 sacks.

Following a workout with the Denver Broncos, Alston went overseas and earned a spot on the 2024 Maple League All-Finland Team with the Seinäjoki Crocodiles, recording 28 tackles, 10.5 tackles for loss, and four sacks.

"I trust him (Keefe) and the vision for where he's going with this team, and I want to help as much as I can," said Alston. "I want to get over there to make plays, win the championship, and advance to the next level. It's time to get down to business, and I know that I can do it."

• Discuss this story on the Indoor Football League message board...





Indoor Football League Stories from November 12, 2024

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.