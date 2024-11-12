Sharks Continue Recruiting

November 12, 2024 - Indoor Football League (IFL)

Jacksonville Sharks News Release







JACKSONVILLE, FL - The Sharks have continued to expand their 2025 roster with the signings of DL Noah Lyles, LB Chance Rodriguez, and re-signing WR Marquis McClain.

Lyles (6 '2, 250 lbs) attended Notre Dame College (NDC) where he recorded 35 solo tackles and 21 assisted tackles, ranking second on the team with 22 tackles for loss and leading the team with 12 sacks. He forced four fumbles, registered nine quarterback hurries, and intercepted a pass. Lyles posted a season-high 10 tackles against West Virginia State. In a standout performance against West Virginia State, Lyles set both an NDC and Mountain East Conference record with 4.5 sacks and 5.5 tackles for loss. His exceptional season earned him All-MEC First Team honors and a spot on the Second Team D2CCA All-Atlantic Region.

As a junior at Emporia State, Rodriguez (6 '2,240lbs), recorded 29 tackles, including a sack and a pass breakup. He registered a sack among his three tackles in the game at Lincoln, contributed two tackles against Fort Hays State, and added three more against Central Missouri. At Washburn, Rodriguez made two tackles, while against Pittsburgh State, he recorded three tackles and a pass breakup. He set a career-high with six tackles against Missouri Western and was credited with three tackles at Central Oklahoma. Finally, he tallied three tackles, two of them solo, in the match-up against Northeastern State.

McClain 6' 2, 220 lbs) appeared in three games for the Sharks, recording seven catches for 45 yards and one touchdown before suffering a season-ending ankle injury. Prior to joining the Sharks, he attended Auburn, where he had an impressive final season, amassing over 400 yards and four touchdowns on 29 receptions. McClain showcased his speed and athleticism by averaging 15 yards per catch. Now, McClain re-signs with the Sharks, aiming to become a focal point in their offense.

