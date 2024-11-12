Freight Sign Veteran DB Tyrell Pearson

November 12, 2024 - Indoor Football League (IFL)

Fishers Freight News Release







FISHERS - The Fishers Freight announced the signing of defensive back Tyrell Pearson for the 2025 season.

Pearson played two seasons at Mesa Community College where he was awarded with first-team all-Western States Football league honors after recording 39 tackles, eight interceptions and ten broken up passes before transferring to the University of South Alabama.

At South Alabama, Pearson recorded 40 tackles with four interceptions in 2012 alone. He also recorded 11 pass breakups in a single season with the Jaguars.

Pearson has a long history with the Iowa Barnstormers post his college football career. His first season with the team was in 2018 where he had a pass breakup in the end zone of the final play in the 2018 United Bowl that won the Barnstormers their first ever championship title.

Pearson continued to play for the Barnstormers until 2021 when he signed to the Arizona Rattlers. While with the Rattlers, Pearson earned Second-Team All-IFL Honors and received 56 tackles, four interceptions, and 24 pass breakups. Pearson returned to the Barnstormers in 2023 before singing with the Freight in 2024.

"Tyrell helped me secure my first-ever IFL title," said Freight Head Coach Dixie Wooten. "I coached him for two seasons in Iowa and we're happy to have him here in Fishers. He'll make an immediate impact and help guide the younger guys in the right direction."

• Discuss this story on the Indoor Football League message board...





Indoor Football League Stories from November 12, 2024

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.