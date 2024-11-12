Mark Cohon Appointed as Chair of the Northern Super League Board of Directors

Toronto, ON (Nov. 12, 2024) - - The Northern Super League, Canada's first professional women's soccer league, is pleased to announce the appointment of renowned Canadian business leader Mark Cohon as Chair of its Board of Directors.

An accomplished executive in sports and entertainment, Cohon brings the Northern Super League unparalleled experience as the former Commissioner of the Canadian Football League (CFL) and Chair of the Juno Awards, along with a reputation for championing inclusive leadership and community building. Prior to being named as the CFL's 12th Commissioner, Cohon worked internationally with top sports properties, including the National Basketball Association and Major League Baseball.

As Northern Super League Chair, Cohon will support the League's Board of Directors on several key initiatives, including economic growth, expansion initiatives, international competition, player welfare and promoting inclusivity. Cohon will also be a key resource to Northern Super League President Christina Litz and League Founder and Chief Growth Officer Diana Matheson.

"I am honoured to join the Northern Super League as Chair and look forward to working with the League's passionate Board of Directors. Diana Matheson and Christina Litz are two tremendous leaders who are building an enduring platform for women's soccer that will have a tremendous impact on Canadian sport and beyond," said Cohon. "This League isn't just about soccer; it's about inspiring communities, promoting equality and creating opportunities for future generations. I'm excited to support our talented athletes and bring fans what will be an incredibly exciting, world-class soccer league."

"We are thrilled to have Mark Cohon as Chair of the Northern Super League," said Helena Ruken, CEO of AFC Toronto, on behalf of the Northern Super League Board of Directors. "As we prepare for a historic kickoff in 2025, Mark's vision, combined with his extensive background in sports and community engagement, will be invaluable. We look forward to working together to build a new legacy in Canadian sports and inspire a new generation of fans."

The search for the new NSL Board Chair was conducted by Lighthouse Search, a leading executive search firm specializing in identifying top-tier leadership talent.

Cohon also shared a letter to fans via social media on Tuesday to share his excitement around joining the league:

"I'm so excited that I have been named today the Chair of the Board of the new Northern Super League, which is here to bring professional women's soccer to Canadian fans. I am taking this role on because I know the NSL represents a tremendous opportunity for our country at a moment of great importance for women's sports around the world.

We can showcase our deep pool of women's soccer talent, which has already captured legions of fans in international play, including eight of the nine editions of the FIFA Women's World Cup. And we can encourage Canadian girls to play the game, and participate in sport in general, with joy, confidence and a sense of belonging.

The NSL is on a mission to build one of the Top 5 women's leagues in the world. Just as importantly, the NSL has vowed to be deeply rooted in the communities in which it plays. This dedication, to both excellence and the community, is also in my DNA.

It's perfectly consistent with the philosophy of the Canadian brands I have previously been honoured to serve, as Chair of the Junos, Chair of Toronto Global, and Commissioner of the Canadian Football League, where I saw each year at this time, the power of sport to bring Canadians together. Thank you, NSL, for your confidence in me.

Congratulations to league co-founder Diana Matheson, a two-time bronze medalist for Canada, to Canadian soccer superstar Christine Sinclair, co-owner of the league's Vancouver entry, and everyone associated with the NSL, for staking out new ground, and home field advantage, on behalf of Canadian women

And good luck to the Halifax Tides FC. Montreal Roses FC, Ottawa Rapid FC, AFC Toronto, Calgary Wild FC and Vancouver Rise FC as you prepare to kick off the NSL's inaugural season in Spring, 2025.

I can't wait to cheer you on as you excite our fans, inspire our youth and help Canada take its rightful place in the rapidly growing world of women's sports."

