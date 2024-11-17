Union Omaha Powers to 2024 USL League One Title

PAPILLON, Neb. - Max Schneider and Pedro Dolabella recorded first-half goals before Lagos Kunga wrapped up the result with 19 minutes to play as Union Omaha took a 3-0 victory against Spokane Velocity FC before a USL League One Final-record crowd of 5,849 fans at Werner Park on Sunday afternoon

Joe Gallardo claimed League One Final MVP honors after a stellar two-way performance as Los Buhos won their second league title in four seasons to become the first League One team to claim multiple league titles.

Omaha opened the scoring after just 150 seconds when Schneider got on the end of a near-post corner from the right by Gallardo to flick home the earliest goal in a League One Final and the second-fastest goal in League One Playoffs history. The goal was also Union Omaha's earliest goal in the 2024 campaign.

The hosts doubled their lead in similar fashion in the 19th minute as Gallardo's corner kick from the right into the six-yard area wasn't cleared by Velocity, allowing Dolabella to pounce and bury the opportunity.

Spokane settled into the game in the run of play but was unable to find a cutting edge in the attacking third. Omaha, on the other hand, continued to show attacking verve and with 19 minutes to play, Los Buhos put the game away. Kunga brought down a cross by Gallardo that had been flicked on by a defender at the top of the six-yard area, shook his marker as he cut toward the byline in the right side of the box before clipping a finish with the outside of his left foot into the far corner, putting a bow on a historic day for the club.

Joe Gallardo, Union Omaha - Gallardo was integral to both Omaha's attacking and defensive play, recording an assist, four chances created and four shots in attack while leading all players in winning 8 of 13 duels while also winning a pair of tackles.

OMA - Max Schneider (Joe Gallardo) 3'

OMA - Pedro Dolabella 19'

OMA - Lagos Kunga 71'

Union Omaha Head Coach Dominic Casciato

First takeaways on winning the League One Final

You know, I think some of the guys had a point to prove today. There was only one of our own guys on the All-League selection, so to put in a performance like that where we were dominant from the first minute to the last, I think it was fitting for how we played this year. I think it was the guys' way of proving a point that more of them should have been recognized.

On winning the Players' Shield and League One Final in the same season

It's really special. Obviously, to win the [Players' Shield] is really difficult, and then to back it up and do it two years in a row is quite an achievement. I think it speaks to the work done here by the staff, by the players, and then to win the playoffs, to win the championship here today, in front of our fans, just means everything, so we're delighted.

On opening the scoring in the third minute

We spoke about scoring early. We spoke about coming out strong and making sure we assert ourselves in the game, and obviously scoring, and two minutes in, it's the stuff you dream of, right? It makes everything calm down a little bit. Everybody's nerves settle a little bit. It's a fitting way [to win] with the intensity and the dominance that we showed, I think, it was fitting for how dominant we've been throughout the season.

On whether this met the club's preseason expectations

It's the stuff you hope for, right? You never really know. And there's definitely periods throughout a year where you're thinking, all right, you know, it's not quite going our way right now, but I think the resilience and the character the guys show from start to finish, especially as the season wore on and we faced more adversity, was just tremendous. And I'm really, really proud of these guys, and just a wonderful group of guys

On League One Final MVP Joe Gallardo

I saw from Joe today what I've seen all season, you know. I think Joe's probably the unsung hero, not just of our team, but of the league. Somehow he goes under the radar. I was shocked he wasn't selected on the All-League teams, so I'm glad he got MVP today, because he's been tremendous this season. Joe brings a lot of quality, can play pretty much anywhere on a pitch other than in goal, and plays with an enthusiasm and a joy that is wonderful to watch.

Union Omaha midfielder Joe Gallardo - League One Final MVP

On winning the USL League One Final

It feels great, you know, I feel like we've worked very hard to achieve this as a team all season. I'm just very proud of the boys and thankful for everything.

On being named the League One Final MVP

Today, I woke up and had a feeling I was going to have a great game. Thankfully, I was able to provide those assists for my teammates, I'm just happy to help the team.

On why Union Omaha has been able to deliver consistent success

I think it starts from up top, you know? Great owners who hired the best coaching staff, the best players. When you have that in your organization, you feel like anything's possible. It speaks for itself.

Union Omaha goalkeeper & captain Rashid Nuhu

On winning his second USL League One Final with Omaha

Obviously, it's just great for the Omaha community. You know, we always appreciate them coming out, supporting us every game, and it gives us the push to go through every game, no matter what circumstances we're in. They give us the extra push, and we always try to win for them, and we did it tonight.

On winning for injured teammate Mechack Jerome

Tonight, we have an extra push, which is for Mechack Jerome, and we did it tonight too for him, and he was watching. So, I'm very happy that we got the win for him.

On the side's impressive defensive display

It's just being composed. Talking to each other, everyone listening, everyone talking, being on the same page makes it easier. I'm just happy we stayed on the same page, helped each other out, got a victory.

I just give credit to my teammates in front of me, everyone sticking on what our game-plan was, listening to each other, working hard together and getting attention. It's not always me. It's also the guys in front of me.

On whether this feels different to the club's 2021 League One Final win

Yes, it does, just because of Mechack Jerome's situation, it definitely feels different. And, I mean, every win is a win, but this one is definitely something special.

On why Union Omaha has been able to achieve consistent success

It's just the guys we bring into the locker room every year. No matter whether it is new guys, old guys, we have the same goal, we come out here to try to win trophies for the club, and we stay together, fight together, just be brothers, basically. And that helps push us to everything we go through.

