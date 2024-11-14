Central Valley Fuego FC to Leave USL League One

November 14, 2024 - United Soccer League One (USL1)

FRESNO, CA - After careful consideration, Central Valley Fuego FC and USL League One have made the mutual decision to part ways. This change marks a significant transition for our club, and we want to reassure our fans that this decision was made with the best interests of our team and community in mind.

We understand that our supporters may have questions about what's next, and we are committed to keeping you informed as we move forward. Plans for the future of Central Valley Fuego FC will be announced in the coming weeks.

Thank you for your loyalty and support.

Sincerely,

Central Valley Fuego FC

