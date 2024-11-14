A Host to History: Flatstick Pub Gives Velocity Fans a Home Base During Club's Playoff Run

On Nov. 2, USL Spokane together with the 509 Syndicate and Flatstick Pub hosted hundreds of Spokane Velocity FC fans hoping to watch their beloved team make history. Facing off against the No. 2 seed Colorado Hailstorm, No. 7 Spokane hoped to achieve what no other expansion team had ever done (in the current playoff format): advance to the semifinals of the USL League One playoffs.

The match remained scoreless until, in the 53rd minute, Team Captain and All-USL League One First Team Luis Gil scored Velocity's first goal of the night. After two more unanswered goals in the span of 15 minutes, fans were elated, and as time ran out, they erupted in cheers as Velocity pulled off the biggest upset in League One history.

"It's pretty unbelievable," said Jonathan Ehrnberg, the President of the 509 Syndicate. "It just absolutely electrifies the entire community."

Velocity made history as the first expansion team in the current playoff format to go to the semifinals in USL League One, the only expansion team to win a playoff match, the lowest seed to ever reach the semifinals, and the lowest seed to ever win a playoff match.

A week later, fans filled tables once again in eager anticipation of Velocity's next playoff challenge against third-seed Forward Madison. Throughout the game, the energy in Flatstick was electric. After a nail-biting 90 minutes, the scoreless game went into overtime, ultimately leading to penalty kicks.

Once in the spot-kicks, a save from Brooks Thompson on Madison's third shot saw Velocity step toward the USL League One Final.

Fans erupted in excitement, repeatedly chanting Thompson's name, knowing the chance for a championship in the club's inaugural season could be imminent. Both Velocity and Madison made their fourth shots, leaving it up to midfielder Collin Fernandez to seal the deal.

As he approached the ball, the crowd at Flatstick went silent. Ultimately scoring the winning goal, elated fans celebrated by jumping out of their seats, hugging those around them and waving the Velocity flag. The energy was palpable as the team made history once again by becoming the first expansion team to reach the USL League One Final in the current playoff format.

"This team means so much," said Jessica Prewitt, a 509 Syndicate member. "This is incredible and it's just more than I can dream of. We love our boys and we're not going anywhere."

Spokane fans will have another chance to gather together as Velocity takes one more giant step: the USL League One Final against No. 1 Union Omaha at noon Sunday. The 509 Syndicate and Flatstick Pub will host a watch party with doors opening at 10 a.m. Arrive early to find your spot to witness history as Velocity faces their final test of this inaugural season.

