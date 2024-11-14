United Soccer League One Terminates Northern Colorado Franchise Agreement

The United Soccer League (USL) has terminated Northern Colorado Hailstorm FC's franchise agreement. This decision reflects our commitment to uphold the standards of our organization and protect the interests of our clubs' ownership.

As we prepare to welcome five new clubs to USL League One in 2025, we are excited about the opportunities this expansion brings. The addition of these clubs broadens our impact and reinforces our dedication to achieving the highest levels of excellence across all aspects of the league. To support this growth, we will continue to evaluate our successes, identify areas for improvement, and make strategic adjustments to foster a sustainable and competitive environment for all clubs.

Additionally, the league and Central Valley Fuego FC have come to a mutual decision to part ways.

