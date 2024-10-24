Match Preview: Central Valley Fuego FC vs Union Omaha

October 24, 2024 - United Soccer League One (USL1)

Central Valley Fuego FC News Release







SETTING THE SCENE

Central Valley Fuego FC closes out its 2024 regular season with a tough matchup against the league leaders, Union Omaha. With Omaha sitting at the top of the USL League One table and Fuego FC in 11th place, this will be a challenging but crucial encounter for Fuego. Despite the disparity in standings, Fuego FC is ready to put up a fight and end its season on a high note.

HISTORY VS. UNION OMAHA

Fuego FC and Union Omaha have faced each other three times in 2024, twice in the USL Jägermeister Cup and once in the USL League One regular season. The results have favored Union Omaha, but Fuego FC has proven to be a tough opponent:

USL Jägermeister Cup (August 9, 2024): Fuego FC fell narrowly 0-1 at home to Union Omaha, with a tight contest decided by a single goal.

USL Jägermeister Cup (May 29, 2024): A tense, scoreless draw (0-0) in Omaha, where both teams' defenses held firm.

USL League One (March 16, 2024): Fuego FC suffered a narrow 1-2 defeat at home, despite a valiant effort in the season opener.

Fuego FC is still searching for their first win against Union Omaha this season, having managed one goal in three matches against them. With Omaha looking to finish strong and Fuego eager to turn the tide, this match could offer some surprises.

WHAT TO LOOK FOR

Alfredo Midence's Playmaking Excellence: Midence has been a key figure for Fuego FC all season, currently leading the league in assists with 8. His ability to find teammates in dangerous positions and unlock defenses will be crucial in breaking through Union Omaha's organized backline. Watch for Midence's creativity to set up goal-scoring opportunities in key moments.

Dembor Benson's Scoring Form: Benson comes into this match as Fuego FC's top scorer, having netted his 4th goal of the season in the previous match. His confidence in front of goal will be vital in leading Fuego's attack. Benson's ability to convert chances will play a major role in determining if Fuego can challenge Omaha's defense and finish the season on a high note.

Defensive Resilience Amid Injuries: Players Taran Williams and Zachary Smuck were recently added to the injury list, joining Atcha Yaya and Jason Ramos on the sidelines.

Team Spirit and Desire to End Strong: Though Fuego FC finds themselves in 11th place, the desire to finish the season with a positive result will drive the team forward. Expect a focused and determined effort from the players as they seek to reward the fans with a spirited performance. Ending the season with a win would provide a morale boost heading into the offseason.

CENTRAL VALLEY FUEGO FC vs UNION OMAHA

SNAPSHOT: #OMAvCV

Saturday, October 26, 2024

2:00 PM PT Kickoff

Werner Park - Omaha, NE

FOLLOW LIVE

Streaming Video: MyTV53 or ESPN+

In-game updates: @cvfuego or @fuego_futbol

Stats: OMAvCV Match Center at uslleagueone.com

Watch Party: Crow & Wolf Brewing Co.

USL REGULAR SEASON RECORD

CV: 5-13-3

OMA: 14-4-3

