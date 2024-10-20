Fuego FC Triumphs on Fan Appreciation Night with Late Winner against Greenville

October 20, 2024 - United Soccer League One (USL1)

Central Valley Fuego FC News Release







Fresno, CA - Central Valley Fuego FC capped off Fan Appreciation Night with a thrilling 1-0 victory over Greenville Triumph SC at Fresno State Soccer Stadium. The match was tightly contested, but Fuego's determination shone through in the final stages, securing a well-deserved win for the home side.

The game saw intense action from both teams, with Fuego asserting dominance early. However, their aggression led to a couple of yellow cards, with José Carrera-García and Zion Scarlett both cautioned for reckless offenses in the first half. Despite these setbacks, Fuego remained composed and kept Greenville at bay with a solid defensive effort.

The breakthrough finally came in the 83rd minute, when Dembor Benson found the back of the net, courtesy of an assist from substitute Alfredo Midence. This moment of brilliance was all Fuego needed to take control of the match, much to the delight of the passionate home crowd.

Greenville fought back but was unable to break through Fuego's resilient defense, even after late substitutions. The visitors' frustration showed when Tyler Polak received a yellow card for a tactical foul just minutes after Benson's goal. Despite Greenville's late efforts, Fuego's backline held firm, and the final whistle sealed a hard-fought 1-0 victory.

With this win, Central Valley Fuego FC showed their grit and determination, sending their fans home with smiles on a special night ¬â¹.

• Discuss this story on the United Soccer League One message board...





United Soccer League One Stories from October 20, 2024

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.