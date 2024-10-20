Forward Madison FC Clinch First Home Playoff Match in Club History

October 20, 2024 - United Soccer League One (USL1)

Forward Madison FC News Release







Forward Madison FC will host their first-ever USL League One home playoff match on November 2nd at 6:00 PM at Breese Stevens Field. The opponent of the match will be announced following the conclusion of the USL League One Regular Season. Purchase your tickets now and be a part of FMFC history!

