Greenville Triumph Stunned by Central Valley Fuego in 1-0 Defeat

October 20, 2024 - United Soccer League One (USL1)

Fresno, CA - A late goal allowed handed Greenville Triumph SC a disappointing 1-0 defeat to Central Valley Fuego on Sunday, leaving the club's hopes for a home playoff match hanging over next weekend's regular season finale.

Match Highlights: https://wsc-sports.video/ywsi2

Despite dominating the first half with 70% possession, Greenville struggled to convert their control into meaningful chances. The match remained goalless at halftime, as the Triumph's attack lacked the clinical edge needed to break down Fuego's defense.

In the second half, Central Valley Fuego found renewed energy and began testing Greenville's defense more regularly. Goalkeeper Gunther Rankenburg made a brilliant save in the 78th minute, diving to keep the score level, but Greenville's resilience faltered. Fuego's Dembor Benson delivered the crucial blow in the 83rd minute, nodding in a header to give the visitors the lead.

Greenville pressed for an equalizer in the final moments but couldn't find a breakthrough. The loss brings the Triumph's record to 10-7-4, with their final match now determining if the club will secure a home playoff game. The Triumph close out the regular season next Saturday, October 26th at home in Paladin Stadium with Fan Appreciation Night before entering playoffs the following weekend. The Peach States Derby trophy will be on the line as the club faces rivals, Tormenta FC in the finale.

