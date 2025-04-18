Forward Madison FC Releases 2025 Home Kit

April 18, 2025 - United Soccer League One (USL1)

Forward Madison FC News Release







MADISON, WI: The 2025 Forward Madison Home Kit was unveiled by the club at a kit launch event in the Forward Club at Breese Stevens Field on Friday night. In front of a crowd of Forward Madison supporters, players revealed their new kits ahead of the first USL League One match of the season at Breese Stevens Field against Texoma on Saturday, April 19th at 6pm.

As an homage to the dedicated global soccer fans in our community, Forward Madison FC's kit launch video provided a reminder that it's time to come HOME.

We are excited to welcome back our dedicated and enthusiastic fans to Breese Stevens Field for our official Home Opener, said Director of Merchandise, Alyssa Bruce. We hope this jersey gives them a new way to express their pride for the city of Madison, and love for their flamboyant home team.

The home kit will be worn in both the 2025 and 2026 Forward Madison seasons as part of a long-term commitment by the Club to wear their home kit in two-year cycles. It features a return to a primary light blue body with the signature white Madison Flag sash and sleeves. The home kit has an embossed pattern on the front panel utilizing the club's signature scallops. The kit's badge is a raised embroidered patch crest. A Dark blue 3D printed Hummel logo, an inset light blue polo collar, and a Dark blue 3D printed Forward statue hip tag complete the new design.

The art direction on this kit was inspired by the Corinthian columns of the Capitol building and, not only what they mean historically, but also tying into the pillars of this passionate city, said Creative Director and Kit Designer, Will Jenkins. Madison is supported greatly by its community's art, activism & advocacy. We really wanted to make sure that shined through in the final design.

The 2025 home kit is now on sale at Forward Madison's online team store and will be available in-store at the Flamboyance Team Store at Breese Stevens Field starting tomorrow, Saturday, April 19th.

• Discuss this story on the United Soccer League One message board...





United Soccer League One Stories from April 18, 2025

Forward Madison FC Releases 2025 Home Kit - Forward Madison FC

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.