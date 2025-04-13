Forward Madison FC Announces Strategic Partnership with Four Local Youth Soccer Clubs

April 13, 2025 - United Soccer League One (USL1)

MADISON, WI: Forward Madison FC has announced a strategic partnership with four prominent local youth soccer organizations: Capital East Soccer Club, Oregon SC, Sun Prairie SC and Waunakee Area SC. This collaborative agreement, formalized on April 11th, 2025, signifies a shared commitment to fostering the growth and development of soccer within the region.

The partnership aims to strengthen the soccer ecosystem in the Dane County area by leveraging the expertise and resources of Forward Madison FC and the established youth organizations. By working together, FMFC and the partner clubs will enhance opportunities for young players, coaches and families in the community.

"We have always felt a responsibility to work with local clubs to get more kids playing soccer at a higher level," said Forward Madison FC Chief Operating Officer and Partner, Conor Caloia. "This strategic partnership with outstanding community clubs will further our goal of connecting with local youth players and developing a direct pathway to our Academy and our first team. I want to recognize Cap East SC, Oregon SC, Waunakee Area SC, and Sun Prairie SC for their shared vision, and we look forward to fostering partnerships with additional community clubs in the Madison area."

Forward Madison FC is committed to collaborating with partner clubs on:

Curriculum and Coaching Education: FMFC will work with club leaders to create and share its coaching curriculum and development philosophies with partner clubs. Furthermore, FMFC will conduct coaching education opportunities at the partner club locations at least twice annually, providing valuable professional development for youth coaches.

Training Centers: FMFC will host training centers at partner club locations multiple times each Spring and Fall season. These sessions will offer young players the unique opportunity to train with FMFC coaches and even interact with Forward Madison FC professional players.

Player Evaluation: To ensure comprehensive player development pathways, FMFC will be included in partner club tryouts and player identification events. This collaborative approach will help non-FMFC selected players find the most suitable environment to continue their development.

Soccer Festivals: The partner clubs will explore opportunities to collaborate with FMFC on soccer festivals, including the exciting possibility of hosting such events at Breese Stevens Field, creating memorable experiences for young players and their families.

"Capital East has long believed in doing what is best for our athletes and their families," said Capital East Soccer Club President, Hawk Sullivan. "The FMFC partnership provides them with the best opportunities to grow, be challenged, and become the best version of themselves on and off the field. When clubs come together and share their knowledge, expertise, and resources, our athletes and community thrive. Anyone who has been in the soccer community for any length of time knows that the relationships you build on and off the field can last a lifetime. We look forward to continuing to do our part in helping create the best soccer players in the Madison area. This is a great start, and we are excited to be a part of it."

Both Forward Madison FC and the partner clubs have emphasized the importance of open communication and transparency in all aspects of this partnership, with a mutual understanding that player opportunity and development are at the forefront of the joint mission.

"We're thrilled to team up with Forward Madison FC and fellow local clubs: Capital East SC,

Sun Prairie SC, and Waunakee Area SC on this partnership," said Oregon SC President, Eric Anderson. "By working together, we're becoming part of something bigger than any one organization could build alone. With this shared vision, we're starting to build a clear pathway for player development, and we hope more clubs will join us and help elevate youth soccer across the area. Forward Madison isn't just lending its name; they're investing time, expertise, and professional resources to help grow the game. Our clubs are working toward a common goal, and we look forward to what we can accomplish together."

This strategic partnership marks an exciting new chapter for soccer in the Madison-area, promising to elevate the level of play, enhance coaching standards, and foster a deeper connection between leaders in the local youth soccer community.

"We are very excited to be partnering with both Forward Madison FC and this amazing group of highly respected community clubs from around the greater Madison area," said Sun Prairie FC President, Tony Markell. "FMFC has already been a great partner for all players in our region and we are grateful for them taking this next step to become a beacon of leadership for our youth soccer ecosystem. With this partnership, we are finally able to provide families in each of our communities a true pathway for development and competition from their first year playing the game at as young as three years old, throughout their adolescence, and even into adulthood. Each of our clubs will receive valuable resources from FMFC's professional staff, and for the first time I've seen around here, there is a concerted effort to bring clubs together and collaborate regularly for the primary purpose of growing our game, raising the level of competition locally, and making the overall youth soccer experience better for all players. We are honored to be part of this new system and look forward to everything we can achieve together."

Leadership of the partner clubs will serve on the Advisory Committee, working directly with Forward Madison Academy leadership to guide the youth development strategy of the club. FMFC, along with this coalition of partner clubs, welcomes additional partnerships with local clubs that share this exciting vision.

"Waunakee Area Soccer Club is delighted to be invited to be one of the inaugural partner clubs with FMFC," said Waunakee Area Soccer Club Director of Coaching, Neil Cumming. "We believe this is recognition for our player development philosophies and program. We take pride in developing young people to play the game, but more importantly, to be good humans. WASC is excited by the prospect of working closely with the FMFC and the partnership clubs and looks forward to expanding the partnership with other clubs. I have long held the belief that the Madison area did not provide a player pathway for the kids who wanted to reach the highest level. Many kids today dream of being professional players, and this program will help provide the pathway for those who desire to be just that. I have been involved in youth soccer for over 25 years across the World and here in Madison since 2000. Madison's soccer community is ready for the next level."

About Forward Madison FC: Forward Madison FC is a charter member of USL League One, launched in the Spring of 2019. The Flamingos were a USL League One playoff team in 2019, 2023, 2024, and have made an international name for themselves with a fun-loving, flamboyant brand. More information and registration for the team's weekly newsletter is available at www.forwardmadisonfc.com. Follow the team on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter.

