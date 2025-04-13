Texoma FC Defeated on the Road

April 13, 2025 - United Soccer League One (USL1)

SHERMAN, TX - Texoma FC (0-4-0) are defeated on the road 1-4 to Spokane Velocity (2-2-1, 8 Points)

Match Recap

Goal 13' - Derek Waldeck (SPK)

Yellow Card 44' - Ajmeer Spengler (TXO)

Substitution 45' - Brandon McManus - OFF; Brayan Padilla - ON (TXO)

Goal 55' - Shavon John-Brown (SPK)

Goal 60' - Ajmeer Spengler (TXO)

Goal 62' - Anuar Peláez (SPK)

Yellow Card 64' - Brayan Padilla (TXO)

Yellow Card 67' - Will Perkins (TXO)

Substitution 72' - Jack Denton, Ismaila Jome, & Nil Cierco - ON; Collin Fernandez, Pierre Reedy & Anuar Peláez - OFF (SPK)

Goal 75' - Ismaila Jome (SPK)

Substitution 84' - James Akale - ON; Luis Gil- OFF (SPK)

Yellow Card 86' - Jack Denton (SPK)

Substitution 86' - Leland Gray- ON; Ajmeer Spengler - OFF (TXO)

First Test on the Road

Texoma FC's match against Spokane was the sides first ever away game, unfortunately resulting in a loss. The Birds fell 1-4 against last year's USL1 finalists. The sole goal for TFC came from the returning Ajmeer Spengler in the 60' minute assisted by veteran captain, Solomon Asante.

An Important Return

Texoma FC's visit to Spokane saw the return of midfielder Ajmeer Spengler to the side after picking up a suspension in the March 29th game against Westchester SC. Spengler made his presence known on his return to the side by scoring his first goal for Texoma FC in the 62' minute. Spengler now sits joint top of the Texoma FC leader board with the most goal contributions this season, (accompanied by Brandon McManus, 2). The number 10 will look to build on his stellar performance and help motivate his side against a dangerous Forward Madison team.

Missing Pieces

Tonight's match saw a new addition to the unavailable squad list as captain Jordan Chavez missed tonight's match with an injury. Chavez' defensive partner Preston Kilwien also missed tonight's match despite being on the bench with a slight knock.

Looking Forward

Texoma FC face Wisconsin based team Forward Madison next Saturday, April 19. Kickoff is at 6 PM CST with coverage on ESPN+.

