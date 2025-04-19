Texoma FC Earn First Point in Madison

April 19, 2025 - United Soccer League One (USL1)

MADISON, WI - Texoma FC (0-4-1, 1 Point) picked up their first point as a professional team against Forward Madison (1-2-1, 5 Points).

Match Recap

Yellow Card 28' - JP Jordan (TXO)

Yellow Card 61' - Mitch Osmond (MAD)

Yellow Card 63' - Timmy Mehl (MAD)

Substitution 64' - Brayan Padilla & Ozzie Ramos - ON; Brandon McManus & Teddy Baker - OFF (TXO)

Yellow Card 65' - Davey Mason (TXO)

Substitution 66' - Damia Viader - ON; Ferrety Sousa- OFF (MAD)

Substitution 72' - Maciej Bortniczuk - ON; Davey Mason - OFF (TXO)

Goal 73' - Brayan Padilla (TXO)

Yellow Card 79' - Lamin Jawneh (TXO)

Substitution 79' - Angelo Calfo - ON; Lamin Jawneh - OFF (TXO)

Substitution 79' - Christopher Garcia & Michael Chilaka - ON; Nazeem Bartman & Mitch Osmond - OFF (MAD)

Yellow Card 84' - Brayan Padilla (TXO)

Substitution 88' - John Murphy Jr. & Adrien Graffin - ON; Aiden Messias & Juan Galindrez - OFF (MAD)

Yellow Card 90+1' - Brandon McManus (TXO)

Second Yellow Card 90+1' - Brandon McManus (TXO)

Goal 90+5' - Derek Gebhard (MAD)

A Point to Prove

Texoma FC earned the first point in club history against Forward Madison, ending 1-1. The breakthrough goal for Texoma came in the 73rd minute when forward Brayan Padilla headed home a great cross from Will Perkins. Despite holding the lead for over 20 minutes, it wasn't enough for the win as Forward Madison's Derek Gebhard netted a scrappy goal to earn the homeside a 1-1 result.

A Goal to Remember

Forward Brayan Padilla's life was a little different just two weeks ago. Padilla was the General Manager for Semi-Pro team Foro SC while also working for USL Super League side Dallas Trinity. Just two weeks after signing a 25 day contract with Texoma FC and a week off of making his pro debut, Padilla scored his first ever professional goal. Despite scoring 3 goals in the US Open Cup this season, this is Padilla's first time playing for a professional team and is proving his worth for Los Pajaros.

Guess Who's Back (And Who's Here)

Tonight's match saw the return of multiple players that were missing for the past few games. Defenders Jordan Chavez, Preston Kilwien, and Angelo Calfo saw their return to the matchday squad in Wisconsin. Not only that, international's Dane Domić and Maciej Bortniczuk made their debut's to the matchday squad for the first time this season after waiting for visa approval.

Looking Forward

Texoma FC face USL Championship side El Paso Locomotive in USL Jägermeister Cup action next Saturday, April 26. Kickoff is at 6 PM CST. Tickets available now.

