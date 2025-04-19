Forward Madison FC Draw Home Opener vs. Texoma FC

April 19, 2025 - United Soccer League One (USL1)

Forward Madison FC News Release







Forward Madison FC draw in their 2025 USL League One home opener against Texoma FC 1-1.

Lineup Notes

TXO: #1 McCready, #2 Valentine, #4 Kilwien, #7 McManus (Padilla 64'), #10 Spengler, #12 Chavez, #16 Mason (Bortniczuk72'), #22 Perkins, #23 Baker (Ramos 64'), #24 Jordan II, #30 Jawneh (Calfo 79')

Subs not used: Domic, Garcia, Asante

MAD: #1 Schipmann, #4 Osmond (Chilaka 80'), #5 Mehl, #10 Mesias (Murphy Jr. 88'), #16 Crull, #17 Gebhard, #19 Galindrez (Graffin 88'), #21 Carrera-Garcia, #24 Bartman (Garcia 79'), #25 Sousa (Viader 66'), #77 Brown

Subs not used: Dietrich, Binns, Lapsley

Match Action

Forward Madison FC came out quick in their 2025 home opener vs. Texoma FC. The Mingos didn't waste any time putting their mark on the match, creating multiple early chances, including two quick corners that resulted in phenomenal looks on goal. The Mingos continued the pressure throughout the first half, keeping Texoma FC on their heels throughout the first 45 minutes of the match.

I think we dominated the first half, said FMFC Defender and Captain, Mitch Osmond. We spent a lot of time in their end and had a couple of details that we had to tidy up at halftime [but] we came out and made those adjustments.

The second half proved to play much the same for both sides, as the Mingos continued to control the game's speed and pace. Texoma FC didn't go down without a fight, however, as Texoma's Brayan Padilla would put them on the board first. Forward Madison would not be denied their own goal as in the 5th minute of stoppage time, the Mingo's own, Derek Gebhard, would level the score 1-1 with an amazing finish at the goal line. This goal capped a dominant performance from Forward Madison, as they would finish the match with 18 total shots, 10 corners, and controlled 67% of the match's possession.

We're definitely progressing, said FMFC Forward, Derek Gebhard. I think its just about us putting it all together and having it all together for a full 90 minutes.

To see the fight and the ability to come back again and grab a late one and draw the gameis a great thing tohave early on in a group, said tonight's Head Coach, Neil Hlavaty. There's a lot of things that I think we can work on to improve, but huge positives as well.

Goal Summary

1-0 TXO, Padilla (73')

1-1 MAD, Genhard (90'+5')

Disciplinary Summary

Yellow, TXO - Jordan II (28')

Yellow, MAD - Osmond (61')

Yellow, MAD - Mehl (63')

Yellow, TXO - Mason (65')

Yellow, TXO - Jawneh (79')

Yellow, TXO - Padilla (84')

Yellow, TXO - McManus (90')

Yellow (2nd), TXO - McManus (90')

Next Match

Next up, FMFC is back at Breese Stevens Field for the first match in the Jägermeister Cup as they take on Indy Eleven at 6pm CST on April 26th.

