Greenville Triumph Fall 1-0 to Chattanooga After Second-Half Turnover

April 19, 2025 - United Soccer League One (USL1)

Greenville, SC - The Greenville Triumph Soccer Club dropped their first away match of the league season on Saturday night, falling 1-0 to Chattanooga Red Wolves SC. A second-half miscue tipped the balance in a tightly contested affair.

The first 45 minutes were a cautious affair, with both sides struggling to generate momentum in the final third. Greenville controlled the majority of the possession, but their attacking threats lacked the final touch. Goalkeeper Gunther Rankenburg stood tall, recording three standout saves to keep the match level and continue his campaign for a third Save of the Week honor.

Chattanooga turned up the pressure in the second half, sticking to their high press in hopes of capitalizing on a mistake. That moment came in the 52nd minute, when Zane Bubb's long ball deflected off the back of Carlos Anguiano. Chattanooga's Zahir Vazquez pounced on the loose ball and slotted home the only goal of the night.

Despite a flurry of second-half substitutions, Greenville couldn't find the final piece to break through the Red Wolves' backline and were forced to settle for their third loss of the 2025 campaign.

The Triumph travel again next week, looking to bounce back against Tormenta FC in the USL Jagermeister Cup and regain early-season momentum.

