Texoma FC Signs Forward Brayan Padilla to a 25 Day Contract

April 11, 2025 - United Soccer League One (USL1)

Texoma FC News Release







SHERMAN, TX - Texoma FC is proud to announce the signing of forward Brayan Padilla to a 25 day contract for the 2025 USL League One season pending league and federation approval.

Padilla,25, is an FC Dallas Academy product, coached by San Jose Earthquakes Academy Director, Luchi Gonzalez. In 2017, he was called up to the US U17 National Team and was named to the 2017 Generation Adidas Cup MLS Best XI. Padilla continued his playing career at the University of Maryland, playing over 40 games during his collegiate career. Currently, Padilla serves as the General Manager of Foro SC, where he also plays sporadically.

