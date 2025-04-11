Jacks Tie Forward Madison FC, 1-1

April 11, 2025 - United Soccer League One (USL1)

CHARLOTTE, NC - An 88th minute goal from #24 Nazeem Bartman settled things 1-1 between Charlotte Independence and Forward Madison FC Friday night at American Legion Memorial Stadium. #7 Luis Alvarez netted the goal for the Jacks.

The Jacks absolutely dominated the first 45 minutes, but could not make the most of their opportunities.

The chances started in the 7th minute when #15 Rafael Jauregui was denied an open net by a retreating Forward Madison defender who saved Jauregui's shot off the line.

The Jacks thought they made it 1-0 in the 20th minute, but #99 Christian Chaney's goal was called back for offsides.

#9 Jon Bakero was all over it in the first half. He very nearly broke the deadlock in the 29th minute, but his angle on an open goal was sharp and he put it over the bar. Three minutes later, Forward Madison goalkeeper #36 Wallis Lapsley robbed Bakero from point-blank range.

Charlotte Independence registered seven shots to Forward Madison's one, but the scoreboard read 0-0 as both teams headed to the locker rooms to regroup.

Forward Madison FC did well to limit the Jacks in the second half with long spells of possession to take Charlotte out of their rhythm.

However, the Jacks' moment finally came in the 83rd minute. Alvarez stole a Forward Madison pass in their own half, drove down to the edge of the box, and thundered a strike into the side netting past Lapsley to give Charlotte a deserved lead.

That lead was short-lived though. Five minutes later, on one of their very few chances of the game, Forward Madison substitute Bartman headed a cross home on the back post to level it and stun the home crowd.

Neither team could find the winner in the final five minutes and stoppage time and the Jacks only come away with a point.

QUOTES:

Mike Jeffries on his team's performance:

'We played fantastically in the first half and we couldn't come away with the goal we needed, and there was frustration from that in the second half. We made the play to get a lead and to concede off a second set piece is really, really disappointing at that moment in the game."

Jeffries on a second game in a row with a late goal conceded:

"You cannot dwell on it and worry about the last five minutes every game. It is just disappointing becuase we had the game in good hands and we don't stay with runners on a dead ball situation that relatively should be a fairly simple exercise, so that's the frustrating part.

Defender Nick Spielman on the late concession:

"We need to stay switched on for the full 90. We can't let up just because we are up a goal."

Midfielder Bachir Ndiaye on not converting in the first half:

"We created a lot of chances in the first half and we just needed to put one away and we didn't, and then in the second half, the game came out how the game came out."

