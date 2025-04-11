Forward Madison Draw with Charlotte Independence in Third League Match of the Season

April 11, 2025 - United Soccer League One (USL1)

Forward Madison FC News Release







The first half of action marked a back-and-forth battle between both teams. Splitting possession 54% to 46% in favor of Charlotte, neither side was able to pull away in the first 45 minutes of the match. Throughout the first half, Forward Madison continued to show their prowess on the defensive end, deflecting away all seven of Charlotte's first-half shots. The Mingos provided an especially impressive piece of defensive work late in the first half, with goalkeeper, Wallis Lapsley, spoiling a great chance for Charlotte in the 32nd minute of play.

The battle between the two teams continued into the second half, with both squads trading goal scoring opportunities in the first 20 minutes of the second half. While both teams refused to give up any ground, it was Charlotte that would take the lead late in the second half with a goal delivered from Charlotte's #7, Luis Álvarez. However, the Mingos refused to take a loss on the score sheet as #24, Nazeem Bartman, buried the equalizing goal in the 88th minute of the match off of a beautiful assist from #5,Timmy Mehl. Bartman's header would prove to be the end of the scoring in the match, sending the Mingos home with a point from their third USL matchup of the season.

Goal Summary

1-0 CLT, Álvarez (83')

1-1 MAD, Bartman (88') - Mehl assists

Disciplinary Summary

Yellow, CLT - Álvarez (7')

Yellow, MAD - Chilaka (16')

Yellow, CLT - Chaney (26')

Yellow, MAD - Lapsley (26')

Yellow, CLT - Jauregui (38')

Yellow, MAD - Mehl (43')

Yellow, CLT - Ousmamou (63')

Yellow, CLT - Ndiaye (68')

Yellow, MAD - Sousa (75')

Yellow, CLT - Ciss (85')

Yellow, CLT - Bakero (88')

Yellow, MAD - Matt Glaeser (90'+4')

Yellow(2nd), MAD - Matt Glaeser (90'+4')

Next Match

Next up, FMFC is back at Breese Stevens Field for their 2025 Home Opener against Texoma FC on April 19th at 6 pm CST. Don't miss out on the action, get your tickets here!About Forward Madison FC: Forward Madison FC is a charter member of USL League One, launched in the Spring of 2019. The Flamingos were a USL League One playoff team in 2019 and 2023, and have made an international name for themselves with a fun-loving, flamboyant brand. More information and registration for the team's weekly newsletter is available at www.forwardmadisonfc.com. Follow the team on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter.

Lineup Notes

CLT: #3 Ousmanou, #4 Spielman, #7 Álvarez, #9 Bakero (Ngah 89'), #11 Ndiaye (Ciss 78'), #13 Sorenson, #15 Jauregui, #17 Dimick, #18 Midence (Moreno 74'), #28 Levy, #99 Chaney (Marou 74')

Subs not used: Romig, Romero, Gray, Jamie, Bonus

MAD: #2 Chilaka (Viader 85'), #4 Osmond (Bartman 60'), #5 Mehl, #7 Dietrich (Carrera-Garcia, 60'), #8 Boyce (Garcia 72'), #10 Mesias (Murphy, Jr. 72'), #17 Gebhard, #19 Galindrez, #25 Sousa, #36 Lapsley, #77 Brown

Subs not used: Finnerty, Munjoma

