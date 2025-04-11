Spokane Velocity FC Signs Meticulous Midfielder Bryce Meredith

April 11, 2025 - United Soccer League One (USL1)

Spokane Velocity FC News Release







Spokane, Wash. - Spokane Velocity FC is thrilled to welcome midfielder Bryce Meredith to a season-long contract on the 2025 roster.

After completing a short-term contract with the club, Meredith has officially signed on for the remainder of the 2025 season. The Raleigh, North Carolina native previously played with Michigan Stars FC in the National Independent Soccer Association before making his way to Spokane.

Meredith began his collegiate career at Lehigh University in Bethlehem, Pennsylvania, and later attended graduate school at the University of Memphis, where he also played for the university's soccer team.

Meredith shared his enthusiasm about the signing:

"I am really excited to be joining such an incredible club. Playing in front of the fans has been amazing, and I look forward to helping the team bring the championship back home to Spokane this year! Let's go SPO!"

Meredith has already made his mark with Velocity FC, appearing in two regular season matches - against FC Naples on March 22 and at Greenville Triumph on March 29. He's also featured in two matches of the 2025 Lamar Hunt U.S. Open Cup: at Ballard FC on March 19 and at Tacoma Defiance on April 2.

Head Coach Leigh Veidman spoke to the addition to the Velocity FC roster, stating:

"We were looking for a very specific profile when we initially set out to find a midfielder. We wanted a tall, rangy, midfielder who could cover ground well, break play up and keep his passing game simple. Bryce caught our attention, so we brought him to training with the team. We liked what we saw but needed more to assess so we offered him a 25-day contract. Needless to say, Bryce has impressed us and has earned himself a full contract with Velocity FC and we are happy to have him join us."

Catch Bryce Meredith and the whole Velocity FC team at the next home match, Sunday April 13 against Texoma FC. Kickoff is at 4:00 PM PT. For tickets to this match, please visit: https://www.uslspokane.com/tickets/

• Discuss this story on the United Soccer League One message board...





United Soccer League One Stories from April 11, 2025

Spokane Velocity FC Signs Meticulous Midfielder Bryce Meredith - Spokane Velocity FC

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.