Union Omaha Faces San Antonio FC in U.S. Open Cup Third Round on Tuesday

April 11, 2025 - United Soccer League One (USL1)

Union Omaha soccer is back, and even sooner than we initially thought!

On Tuesday, April 15th at 7:00pm, Union Omaha will be playing in the third round of the U.S. Open Cup against USL Championship side San Antonio FC. The Owls will be looking to make yet another run in the country's oldest ongoing national soccer competition, and their first match in Omaha this season will take place at Caniglia Field on UNO's campus, where they pushed Sporting Kansas City to the wire last year in front of an electric atmosphere.

A win against an in-form San Antonio side would put us in position to possibly host an MLS team once again next round, such as a potential rematch against Minnesota United FC.

This is also the first chance for Omaha to see a slew of exciting signings this past offseason, with two names standing out particularly for their local connections:

Cole Jensen is a Council Bluffs, Iowa native and Lewis Central High School graduate. Jensen was the 18th overall pick in the 2023 MLS SuperDraft by Inter Miami, with the goalkeeper winning the 2023 Leagues Cup and 2024 Supporters' Shield alongside names like Lionel Messi and Sergio Busquets. He has started three matches for Omaha this season, including both wins so far in the 2025 U.S. Open Cup against Flatirons FC and a star-studded Des Moines Menace. Brent Kallman hails from Omaha, moved to Minnesota at a young age, and then returned to play college soccer at Creighton University (briefly alongside current teammate Dion Acoff). Kallman has played 126 matches in MLS, mainly with Minnesota United FC and as recently as last season in Nashville. He has now returned to Omaha to lead our backline for our title defense season in 2025.

