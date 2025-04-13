Spokane Velocity FC Dominates over Texoma FC in a 4-1 Victory

April 13, 2025 - United Soccer League One (USL1)

Spokane Velocity FC News Release







Spokane, WASH. - Spokane Velocity FC brought the energy on Sunday, April 13, with an impressive 4-1 victory at ONE Spokane Stadium against Texoma FC. The match was intense from the first whistle, and Velocity FC maintained seamless combinations throughout the game. Their team cohesion created many opportunities to capitalize on scoring chances.

Derek Waldeck locked in the first goal of the match in the 13th minute. Following a series of combinations inside the box, Luis Gil sent a pass that gave Waldeck the opportunity to slide the ball past the goalkeeper into the right side of the net.

In the 56th minute, forward Pierre Reedy battled for the ball with a Texoma FC defender inside the box. He came out on top with possession and delivered a pass right in front of the goal. Forward Shavon John-Brown tapped it into the net to secure a 2-0 lead.

Texoma FC responded in the 61st minute to close the gap to 2-1. Midfielder Phillip Spengler found the back of the net with a clean, well-placed shot into the right corner.

Shortly after Texoma FC's goal, Velocity FC retaliated with another in the 62nd minute. A well-executed buildup gave Lucky Opara the chance to pass the ball to Anuar Peláez, who finished to make it 3-1.

Velocity FC sealed the victory with a goal in the 75th minute by defender Ish Jome. Shavon John-Brown received a long overhead pass from the defense, sparking the opportunity for him to assist Jome in the final minutes.

Ish Jome reflected on the goal he scored late in the match:

"We made some good progress on the left side, Shavon got the ball at the top of the box, I called for it on the right, cut in on my left, and just tried to get it on target," said Jome. "Took a deflection, but thankfully it went in."

Shavon John-Brown, who celebrated his birthday on the pitch, spoke about executing the game plan:

"We worked all week. We knew how they were gonna come out and play, so we just executed. It was good to get a goal and an assist," said John-Brown. "It's a convincing win and important moving forward."

Head Coach Leigh Veidman emphasized the importance of the team's response after conceding a goal in the second half:

"It's not just all the tactical stuff on the pitch-it's being super resilient and understanding the moment of the game. When you lead, then the next five minutes are the most important." said Veidman.

Veidman also reflected on the team's halftime adjustments that led to more chances:

"We regrouped at halftime, got back to being compact, a little more dominant on the ball-and once we did that, we found ourselves getting more opportunities."

The matchup was an exciting opportunity for Velocity FC, who now sit in third place in the USL League One standings. Velocity FC jumped four spots with this major 4-1 victory and hopes to continue their winning streak in the next matchup.

Velocity FC will be on the road to take on AV Alta FC on Saturday, April 19, 2025, at 7:30 PM PT. The match will be streamed live on ESPN+.

The next Spokane Velocity FC home match will be against Oakland Roots FC on Sunday, April 27, 2025, at 4:00 PM PT. This will be the first group-stage match of the 2025 USL Jägermeister Cup.

For tickets to the next Velocity FC home match against Oakland Roots FC, please visit:

https://www.uslspokane.com/velocity-fc-tickets/

• Discuss this story on the United Soccer League One message board...





United Soccer League One Stories from April 13, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.