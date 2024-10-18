Match Preview: Central Valley Fuego FC vs Greenville Triumph SC

October 18, 2024 - United Soccer League One (USL1)

Central Valley Fuego FC News Release







SETTING THE SCENE

Central Valley Fuego FC is set to close out the home season with a highly anticipated match against Greenville Triumph SC on Sunday at 4 PM. It's Fan Appreciation Night, a celebration dedicated to thanking our incredible supporters for their loyalty and passion throughout the season. With energy in the air and fans ready to cheer one last time at home, the team is determined to deliver a memorable performance for the Fuego Familia.

HISTORY VS. GREENVILLE TRIUMPH SC

Central Valley Fuego FC and Greenville Triumph SC battled to an intense 2-2 draw in their most recent meeting. Greenville has proven to be a tough opponent over the years, with matches often hanging in the balance. This time, Fuego is eager to turn the tide and claim three points on home turf, making a statement as the season draws to a close.

WHAT TO LOOK FOR

Shavon John-Brown has returned from international duty for this match. Meanwhile, the injury list remains unchanged, with Atcha Yaya and Jason Ramos still out.

NEXT MATCH

After Sunday's home finale, Central Valley Fuego FC will hit the road for their final match of the season against Union Omaha. The team will travel to Nebraska to face a strong opponent on Saturday, October 26th, with kick-off at 2 PM. Fuego fans are invited to join the final Watch Party of the season at Crow & Wolf, where a special Fuego FC x Crow & Wolf mini fridge giveaway will add even more excitement to the event. Don't miss out on the chance to come together one last time and cheer the team on to the finish!

SNAPSHOT: #CVvGVL

Sunday, October 20, 2024

4:00 PM PT Kickoff

Fresno State Soccer Stadium - Fresno, CA

USL REGULAR SEASON RECORD

CV: 4-13-3

GVL: 10-6-4

