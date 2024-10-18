Triumph Releases Mohamed Seye from Contract

October 18, 2024 - United Soccer League One (USL1)

Greenville, SC - Forward Mohamed Seye has been released by the Greenville Triumph, the club announced today. Seye, a native of Spain, was limited by injuries and accumulated just five minutes on the field across two matches for Greenville in 2024.

Seye signed with the Triumph ahead of the 2024 season after four years at Clemson University. He played nearly 4,000 minutes with the Tigers across 83 appearances and was a member of the 2021 national championship-winning team. After missing the first two months of the season while recovering from an offseason procedure, Seye made his professional debut on the road against Forward Madison.

The Triumph bolstered its attacking group during the season amidst Seye's injuries, signing former JMU striker Rodrigo Robles in July and acquiring Federico Stachuk on loan from Carolina Core FC in late August. The club heads to Fresno, CA on Sunday, October 20th, to face CV Fuego FC at 7:00 PM EST. Greenville currently sits fourth in the league standings with two matches remaining in the regular season and has already clinched a spot in the 2024 USL League One Playoffs.

