Home Finale to Feature Jersey Raffle, Food and Drink Specials, and More

The Chattanooga Red Wolves wrap up the regular season at home on Saturday, October 26th with a Pink Out themed home finale that will include pregame food and drink specials and activities ahead of the match against Lexington SC.

Raffle tickets for player worn warm up tops will be sold for $10.00 between 6:30 and 7:30 p.m.. 100% of the proceeds will go directly to MaryEllen Locher Foundation. Winners will be notified by halftime and will meet the players to receive their jersey following the match at the Autograph Den. Additional Pink Out jerseys will be available for purchase at the merchandise table on the concourse.

"We are deeply grateful for the ongoing partnership with the Chattanooga Red Wolves SC and their unwavering commitment to promoting breast cancer awareness," said Ronelle Sellers, Market Director of Marketing Communications, CHI Memorial. "Their commitment to hosting PinkOut Night each year is invaluable. This partnership allows us to reach a wider audience and emphasize the importance of early detection and access to quality care."

The Hamilton Family YMCA will provide Halloween candy to the first 300 kids. There will also be free bounce houses and face painting at the southern end at the stadium throughout the match. As always kids and all fans are encouraged to head over to the Autograph Den following the match to receive autographs from their favorite players.

Celebrate the Scenic City with the 423 Menu and drink specials - $4.00 craft beers and rum punch, $2.00 Coors Banquet and $3.00 domestic beers, candy apples, dirt cake, brats and pretzels. Local radio station Sunny 92.3 will also do a live broadcast on site before the match.

"As we celebrate our 2024 season, we are grateful for the incredible support of our fans. To show our appreciation, we are introducing the "423 Menu," packed with festive food and drinks to celebrate the occasion. Here's to a memorable final match here at CHI Memorial Stadium, and we hope to see our fans of all ages on Saturday!" said Caroline Mcwhorter, CHI Memorial Stadium President.

This match will see the Chattanooga Red Wolves look to clinch a playoff spot in front of the home crowd to wrap up the regular season at home. Tickets for the home finale are on sale now, and information on 2025 season tickets will be released soon.

