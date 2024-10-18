Playoff Spot on the Line as Chattanooga Look for Points against Richmond

For the final road trip of the season, the Chattanooga Red Wolves will travel to Richmond, Virginia to take on the Kickers in the first match at City Stadium between the two clubs. Chattanooga saw previous success against Richmond earlier this year with a 1-0 Jägermeister Cup win at home on May 11th and a League One win on July 13th by a score of 3-1. With both teams on the edge of the playoff line, the match could decide each clubs' fate for postseason play.

This is the second straight match on the road for the Red Wolves following the final meeting with Forward Madison on October 12th in the Badger State that saw the Flamingos grab a late second, penalty goal to win 2-1. Despite Madison carrying the majority of the possession through the first half, Chattanooga ended the first 45 minutes with five shots to Madison's seven and no goals for either side. Strong play from TJ Bush, notably a blocked save in the 22nd minute, in addition to the defense limiting the home side's shots between the 23rd and 53rd minutes aided in securing the scoreless frame to open the contest

The Flamingos maintained their aggressive press as the second half began and found the opening goal in the 52nd minute. The Red Wolves began their substitutions to give fresh life to their offense, bringing on Mayele Malango in place of Owen Green in the 63rd minute. Three minutes later, Ropapa Mensah completed a long feed from Lucas Coutinho and headed the ball past the opposition keeper to even the match, 1-1 and grab his ninth goal of the season. As the sides continued to make strategic substitutions and collect shots, a foul in the box would see Madison step to the spot for a penalty kick, which would go past Bush for their second and the go-ahead goal just as the contest entered second half stoppage time. Scott Mackenzie would make two final substitutions further into stoppage for a late press, but the 2-1 would hold by the final whistle.

After going down by two first half goals, the Richmond Kickers managed a comeback draw on the road against South Georgia Tormenta on Friday, October 11th to split points and keep the race for the final playoff spot close. Tormenta's Dengler and Lombardi collected goals in the 28th and 31st minutes respectively to send the clubs off for halftime with a 2-0 score favoring the hosts.

Play remained limited through the opening quarter of the second half, but, although Tormenta recorded three quick shots just before the 65th minute, Richmond's Emiliano Terzaghi got on the board in the 66th minute to cut the lead down to one goal. The Kickers continued to press and carried 73.9% possession between the 75th and 90th minutes and collected seven shots. They broke through once again, three minutes into stoppage time with a goal from Simon Fitch to tie the match at two apiece. Neither side managed a go-ahead tally as time ran out and the sides would share points.

MENSAH REMAINS IN GOLDEN BOOT RACE WITH NINTH GOAL OF THE SEASON

With a goal in the most recent match against Madison, Ropapa Mensah maintains his place as the leading goal scorer for the Chattanooga Red Wolves and also finds himself in a three-way tie for third in the league's Golden Boot race.

He has also scored in three of his last five appearances and recorded 10 total shots in that time.

PLAYOFF ON THE LINE AS RACE FOR FINAL SPOT HEATS UP

The Chattanooga Red Wolves still find themselves as one of four teams in reach of the final playoff spot following the expanded playoff table to eighth place. This week's match is a near must-win for the Red Wolves as the Richmond Kickers currently hold the final spot with a three-point lead over Chattanooga and a one-point lead over South Georgia Tormenta.

Lexington SC, who the Red Wolves play in the final match of the regular season, sit just one point back from Chattanooga and will aim to get points against Charlotte Independence.

