Lexington SC Concludes Home Season Versus Charlotte Inside Lexington SC Stadium

October 18, 2024 - United Soccer League One (USL1)

Lexington Sporting Club News Release









Lexington SC midfielder Ates Diouf celebrates

(Lexington Sporting Club, Credit: Tommy Quarles) Lexington SC midfielder Ates Diouf celebrates(Lexington Sporting Club, Credit: Tommy Quarles)

LEXINGTON, Ky. - Lexington Sporting Club is set to return home for the final time in the 2024 season to face off against Charlotte Independence. The match is set for 7 p.m. T and will take place at Lexington SC Stadium in Lexington, Ky.

Lexington SC (4-11-5, 17 points) is looking to snap a three-match losing skid that started after the club decimated CV Fuego FC 7-1 in its last home match. All three losses have come on the road during a pivotal time for league standings.

Charlotte Ind. (8-6-6, 30 points) enters the match after already having clinched a spot in the USL League One playoffs. Despite that, Charlotte also enters the match having failed to win in its last six matches, losing straight up in four of its last five.

TUNE IN:

The match will be streaming live on ESPN+.

For in-game content, follow Lexington SC on Twitter and Instagram.

For in-game stats, head to the Match Center.

GAME NOTES

Lexington SC is 1-1-2 all-time versus Charlotte Ind. The Greens' lone win over Charlotte came last season with Amal Knight's daring penalty kick save to win 1-0 in Toyota Stadium.

Lexington SC has a new man in charge for the 2024 season with Darren Powell taking the reins for the club from interim head coach Nacho Novo. Sam Stockley, the club's first gaffer, remains in his sporting director role, overseeing all men's and boy's soccer with the club.

The last time these teams faced off, on August 3, LSC reached a 3-3 draw in Charlotte after goals from Cameron Lancaster, Ates Diouf, and Christian Lue Young. The meeting was the only one of the season up to this point.

Nico Brown will be eligible to play in the match after being out for the Greens' last contest. Brown last suited up for the club in Greenville before missing the match in Omaha. Brown has scored four goals this season while also logging four assists.

Juan Carlos Obregon Jr. is the man to watch for Charlotte Ind. Obregon, Charlotte's starting forward, Obregon has logged 13 goals in USL League One play this season while adding two more with three assists during the USL Jagermeister Cup. He also scored twice more during the Lamar Hunt U.S. Open Cup. All in all, shutting down the former Pittsburgh Riverhound is going to be key if the Greens wish to end their home season on top.

Images from this story

• Discuss this story on the United Soccer League One message board...





United Soccer League One Stories from October 18, 2024

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.