Forward Madison FC Extends Multi-Year Contract with Head Coach and Technical Director Matt Glaeser

November 19, 2024 - United Soccer League One (USL1)

Forward Madison FC News Release







MADISON, WI: Forward Madison FC is thrilled to announce that Head Coach and Technical Director Matt Glaeser has signed a multi-year contract extension, solidifying his leadership at the helm of the Flamingos for seasons to come.

Since joining Forward Madison in 2022, Coach Glaeser has been instrumental in shaping the club's identity both on and off the field. Under his guidance, the team has reached new heights, including its historic 2024 playoff campaign and unwavering community presence.

"The Club has continued to progress on the field under Matt's leadership," Caloia said. "We feel he is the right person to lead Forward Madison to a USL League One Championship. I look forward to continuing to work with Matt and his staff in that pursuit." Coach Glaeser has brought not only tactical expertise but also a relentless focus on player development and a winning mentality that has resonated throughout the squad. With this extension, Forward Madison FC reaffirms its commitment to stability, growth, and the pursuit of excellence.

"I'm excited to continue the work that we have done here at Forward Madison. In order for us to progress further and compete for championships consistently, we must evolve even more," says Coach Glaeser.

The Flamingos' loyal fanbase has embraced Coach Glaeser as an integral part of Forward Madison's culture, celebrating his leadership and the team's recent successes. This announcement is a testament to the club's focus on fostering long-term relationships that deliver results on the field and enrich the broader Madison community.

Stay tuned as the team prepares for the 2025 season with the same determination and energy that has defined Forward Madison FC.

