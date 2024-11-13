Corpus Christi Tritons Join Arena Football One

November 13, 2024 - Arena Football One (AF1) News Release







The Teams and League Office of Arena Football One are excited to announce that the Corpus Christi Tritons will be joining AF1 for the 2025 Season. As we finalize our scheduling timeline, there will be more announcements in the coming days.

Heading into their second year in the 50-yard game, Corpus Christi is prepared to step up the big stage of Arena Football. As the eighth-largest city in Texas, Corpus Christi is home to multiple industries and features an expanding economy.

"This move is about more than just playing in a bigger league," said Co-Owner Kevin Cecil. "It's about giving our players the chance to showcase their talents on a larger platform and bringing the excitement of top-tier arena football to our loyal fans in Corpus Christi."

Co-Owner Joseph Alvey said, "The Tritons have shown incredible growth, and joining the AF1 is just the beginning. We're excited to bring this new level of energy and talent to our community and to see how far we can go in a league like AF1. Our fans have been with us through every battle, and they deserve this moment as much as the players and coaches."

The Tritons have had success in previous seasons and are ready to make the step up to the Arena football stage. They will be playing their home games for the 2025 Premier Season at the American Bank Center. The American Bank Center has a history in the 50-yard game and is a premier destination for sports on the Texas Gulf Coast.

"We're excited to have a rising franchise like Corpus Christi join AF1," AF1 Commissioner Jeff Fisher said. "Their experienced leadership is dedicated to delivering a quality experience for fans and their community. Football is bigger in Texas, and Arena Football will add to the rich history of football in the Lone Star State."

Arena Football One is excited to bring Corpus Christi into the 2025 season and for the dedicated and passionate fan base that they will bring with them. Tritons fans and Arena Fans should all be excited for the 2025 season and beyond.

AF1 is excited to announce that our expansion application process has closed and that we will be announcing our final roster of teams in the coming days. Our schedule will follow close behind, along with other exciting news as we build towards 2025.

• Discuss this story on the Arena Football One message board...





Arena Football One Stories from November 13, 2024

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.