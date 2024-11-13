November 13 Transactions Update

November 13, 2024 - Arena Football One (AF1) News Release







The AF1 teams continue to get ready for the 2025 season with even more signings and transactions as we prepare to unveil our final expansion teams and schedule. Stay tuned for those announcements in the coming days. This is the November 13 Transactions Update.

Here are all the players who have signed Letters of Intent for the 2025 Arena Football One season with their respective teams.

Vincent Gregory Albany WR

Micahh Smith SW Kansas DB

• Discuss this story on the Arena Football One message board...





Arena Football One Stories from November 13, 2024

November 13 Transactions Update - AF1

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.