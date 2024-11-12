Charlotte FC Goalkeeper Kristijan Kahlina Named 2024 MLS Goalkeeper of the Year

November 12, 2024 - Major League Soccer (MLS)

Charlotte FC News Release







CHARLOTTE, NC - Major League Soccer today announced that Charlotte FC goalkeeper Kristijan Kahlina was named the 2024 MLS Goalkeeper of the Year.

Kahlina is the first-ever Charlotte FC and Croatian to earn an individual MLS Year-End Award. He finished the 2024 season with 121 saves and 12 shutouts. Per American Soccer Analysis, his -10.47 G-xG ranks as the second-best individual goalkeeping season in MLS since 2013, only behind Djordje Petrovic's -10.75 in 2022.

During the 2024 season, Kahlina was the only goalkeeper to rank in the top five in both saves (121) and goals against average (1.09). Among all qualifying goalkeepers this season, Kahlina is ranked in the top five of the following statistics:

1st - Save Percentage (75.63%)

T-1st - Shutouts (12)

T-1st - Minutes Played (3,060)

3rd - Goals Against Average (1.09)

T-3rd - Saves (121)

The Croatian became the first Charlotte FC player to play every minute in a season and made his 100th appearance for the Club on October 19th against D.C. United. Kahlina helped anchor the best defense in the Eastern Conference, which propelled the Club to its highest points tally (51).

He is just the fourth European to claim the MLS Goalkeeper of the Year honor, joining Roman Burki (Switzerland), Vito Mannone (Italy), and Jimmy Nielsen (Denmark).

Kristijan Kahlina MLS Goalkeeper of The Year

Croatian shot-stopper becomes first CLTFC player to earn an individual year-end award. Take a deep dive into Kristijan Kahlina's record-setting season for The Crown.

The MLS Goalkeeper of the Year, which honors the best goalkeeper in MLS during the 2024 regular season, was voted on by MLS club technical staff, media, and current MLS players. Below is a breakdown of the voting results, with finalists Hugo Lloris (LAFC) and Patrick Schulte (Columbus Crew) finishing second and third respectively in the voting:

Voting Results

MEDIA PLAYER CLUB TOTAL

Kristijan Kahlina (CLT) 53.20% 10.81% 40.63% 34.88%

Hugo Lloris (LAFC) 9.60% 16.22% 6.25% 10.69%

Patrick Schulte (CLB) 8.80% 10.81% 9.38% 9.66%

Full List of MLS Goalkeeper of the Year Winners

Season Player Club

2024 Kristijan Kahlina Charlotte FC

2023 Roman Bürki St. Louis CITY SC

2022 Andre Blake Philadelphia Union

2021 Matt Turner New England Revolution

2020 Andre Blake Philadelphia Union

2019 Vito Mannone Minnesota United FC

2018 Zack Steffen Columbus Crew

2017 Tim Melia Sporting Kansas City

2016 Andre Blake Philadelphia Union

2015 Luis Robles New York Red Bulls

2014 Bill Hamid D.C. United

2013 Donovan Ricketts Portland Timbers

2012 Jimmy Nielsen Sporting Kansas City

2011 Kasey Keller Seattle Sounders FC

2010 Donovan Ricketts LA Galaxy

2009 Zach Thornton Chivas USA

2008 Jon Busch Chicago Fire

2007 Brad Guzan Chivas USA

2006 Troy Perkins D.C. United

2005 Pat Onstad San Jose Earthquakes

2004 Joe Cannon Colorado Rapids

2003 Pat Onstad San Jose Earthquakes

2002 Joe Cannon San Jose Earthquakes

2001 Tim Howard MetroStars

2000 Tony Meola Kansas City Wizards

1999 Kevin Hartman LA Galaxy

1998 Zach Thornton Chicago Fire

1997 Brad Friedel Columbus Crew

1996 Mark Dodd Dallas Burn

