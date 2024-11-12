Charlotte FC Goalkeeper Kristijan Kahlina Named 2024 MLS Goalkeeper of the Year
November 12, 2024 - Major League Soccer (MLS)
Charlotte FC News Release
CHARLOTTE, NC - Major League Soccer today announced that Charlotte FC goalkeeper Kristijan Kahlina was named the 2024 MLS Goalkeeper of the Year.
Kahlina is the first-ever Charlotte FC and Croatian to earn an individual MLS Year-End Award. He finished the 2024 season with 121 saves and 12 shutouts. Per American Soccer Analysis, his -10.47 G-xG ranks as the second-best individual goalkeeping season in MLS since 2013, only behind Djordje Petrovic's -10.75 in 2022.
During the 2024 season, Kahlina was the only goalkeeper to rank in the top five in both saves (121) and goals against average (1.09). Among all qualifying goalkeepers this season, Kahlina is ranked in the top five of the following statistics:
1st - Save Percentage (75.63%)
T-1st - Shutouts (12)
T-1st - Minutes Played (3,060)
3rd - Goals Against Average (1.09)
T-3rd - Saves (121)
The Croatian became the first Charlotte FC player to play every minute in a season and made his 100th appearance for the Club on October 19th against D.C. United. Kahlina helped anchor the best defense in the Eastern Conference, which propelled the Club to its highest points tally (51).
He is just the fourth European to claim the MLS Goalkeeper of the Year honor, joining Roman Burki (Switzerland), Vito Mannone (Italy), and Jimmy Nielsen (Denmark).
Kristijan Kahlina MLS Goalkeeper of The Year
Croatian shot-stopper becomes first CLTFC player to earn an individual year-end award. Take a deep dive into Kristijan Kahlina's record-setting season for The Crown.
The MLS Goalkeeper of the Year, which honors the best goalkeeper in MLS during the 2024 regular season, was voted on by MLS club technical staff, media, and current MLS players. Below is a breakdown of the voting results, with finalists Hugo Lloris (LAFC) and Patrick Schulte (Columbus Crew) finishing second and third respectively in the voting:
Voting Results
MEDIA PLAYER CLUB TOTAL
Kristijan Kahlina (CLT) 53.20% 10.81% 40.63% 34.88%
Hugo Lloris (LAFC) 9.60% 16.22% 6.25% 10.69%
Patrick Schulte (CLB) 8.80% 10.81% 9.38% 9.66%
Full List of MLS Goalkeeper of the Year Winners
Season Player Club
2024 Kristijan Kahlina Charlotte FC
2023 Roman Bürki St. Louis CITY SC
2022 Andre Blake Philadelphia Union
2021 Matt Turner New England Revolution
2020 Andre Blake Philadelphia Union
2019 Vito Mannone Minnesota United FC
2018 Zack Steffen Columbus Crew
2017 Tim Melia Sporting Kansas City
2016 Andre Blake Philadelphia Union
2015 Luis Robles New York Red Bulls
2014 Bill Hamid D.C. United
2013 Donovan Ricketts Portland Timbers
2012 Jimmy Nielsen Sporting Kansas City
2011 Kasey Keller Seattle Sounders FC
2010 Donovan Ricketts LA Galaxy
2009 Zach Thornton Chivas USA
2008 Jon Busch Chicago Fire
2007 Brad Guzan Chivas USA
2006 Troy Perkins D.C. United
2005 Pat Onstad San Jose Earthquakes
2004 Joe Cannon Colorado Rapids
2003 Pat Onstad San Jose Earthquakes
2002 Joe Cannon San Jose Earthquakes
2001 Tim Howard MetroStars
2000 Tony Meola Kansas City Wizards
1999 Kevin Hartman LA Galaxy
1998 Zach Thornton Chicago Fire
1997 Brad Friedel Columbus Crew
1996 Mark Dodd Dallas Burn
