Nashville SC Players to Feature for National Teams in World Cup Qualifiers, Concacaf Nations League
November 12, 2024 - Major League Soccer (MLS)
Nashville SC News Release
As the 2024 international soccer calendar comes to a close, Jacob Shaffelburg, Randall Leal and Patrick Yazbek are set to partake in compeitive action for their respective national teams.
Jacob Shaffelburg Midfielder - Nashville SC
Suriname vs. Canada (Friday, November 15 @ 5:30 p.m. CT) - Canada visists Flora Stadium in Suriname for leg 1 of the Concacaf Nations League Quarterfinals.
Canada vs. Suriname (Tuesday, November 19 @ 6:30 p.m. CT) - Canada hosts Suriname in the return leg of the Concacaf Nations League Quarterfinals at BMO Field.
Randall Leal Midfielder - Nashville SC
Costa Rica vs. Panama (Thursday, November 14 @ 8:00 p.m. CT) - Randall Leal and Costa Rica host Panama at National Stadium of Costa Rica in the first leg of Concacaf Nations League Quarter-final action.
Panama vs. Costa Rica (Monday, November 18 @ 8:00 p.m. CT) - Costa Rica vists Estadio Rommel Fernández in Panama for the return leg.
Patrick Yazbek Midfielder - Nashville SC
Australia vs. Saudi Arabia (Thursday, November 14 @ 3:10 a.m. CT) - Australia hosts Saudia Arabia in the third round of World Cup qualifying on home soil at Melbourne Recstangular Stadium. Austrialia enters the international window in 2nd out of six places and are tied with Saudi Arabia on points (5).
Bahrain vs. Austrailia (Tuesday, November 19 @ 12:15 p.m. CT) - The Socceroos travel to Bahrain looking to get a result over Bahrain after losing the reverse ficture 1-0 on September 5th.
MATCHUP DATE TIME (CT) LOCATION COMPETITION
Australia vs. Saudi Arabia Thursday, Nov. 14 3:10 a.m. Melbourne Rectabgular Stadium
World Cup Qualifying - Third Round
Costa Rica vs. Panama Thursday, Nov. 14 8:00 p.m. National Stadium of Costa Rica
Concacaf Nations League - Quarterfinals
Suriname vs. Canada Friday, Nov. 15 5:30 p.m. Flora Stadium Concacaf Nations League - Quarterfinals
Panama vs. Costa Rica Monday, Nov. 18 8:00 p.m
Estadio Rommel Fernández
Concacaf Nations League - Quarterfinals
Bahrain vs. Australia Tuesday, Nov. 19 12:15 p.m. Bahrain National Stadium
World Cup Qualifiers - Third Round
Canada vs. Suriname Tuesday, Nov. 19 6:30 p.m. BMO Field
Concacaf Nations League - Quarterfinals
