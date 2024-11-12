Nashville SC Players to Feature for National Teams in World Cup Qualifiers, Concacaf Nations League

November 12, 2024 - Major League Soccer (MLS)

Nashville SC News Release







As the 2024 international soccer calendar comes to a close, Jacob Shaffelburg, Randall Leal and Patrick Yazbek are set to partake in compeitive action for their respective national teams.

Jacob Shaffelburg Midfielder - Nashville SC

Suriname vs. Canada (Friday, November 15 @ 5:30 p.m. CT) - Canada visists Flora Stadium in Suriname for leg 1 of the Concacaf Nations League Quarterfinals.

Canada vs. Suriname (Tuesday, November 19 @ 6:30 p.m. CT) - Canada hosts Suriname in the return leg of the Concacaf Nations League Quarterfinals at BMO Field.

Randall Leal Midfielder - Nashville SC

Costa Rica vs. Panama (Thursday, November 14 @ 8:00 p.m. CT) - Randall Leal and Costa Rica host Panama at National Stadium of Costa Rica in the first leg of Concacaf Nations League Quarter-final action.

Panama vs. Costa Rica (Monday, November 18 @ 8:00 p.m. CT) - Costa Rica vists Estadio Rommel Fernández in Panama for the return leg.

Patrick Yazbek Midfielder - Nashville SC

Australia vs. Saudi Arabia (Thursday, November 14 @ 3:10 a.m. CT) - Australia hosts Saudia Arabia in the third round of World Cup qualifying on home soil at Melbourne Recstangular Stadium. Austrialia enters the international window in 2nd out of six places and are tied with Saudi Arabia on points (5).

Bahrain vs. Austrailia (Tuesday, November 19 @ 12:15 p.m. CT) - The Socceroos travel to Bahrain looking to get a result over Bahrain after losing the reverse ficture 1-0 on September 5th.

See All Matches

MATCHUP DATE TIME (CT) LOCATION COMPETITION

Australia vs. Saudi Arabia Thursday, Nov. 14 3:10 a.m. Melbourne Rectabgular Stadium

World Cup Qualifying - Third Round

Costa Rica vs. Panama Thursday, Nov. 14 8:00 p.m. National Stadium of Costa Rica

Concacaf Nations League - Quarterfinals

Suriname vs. Canada Friday, Nov. 15 5:30 p.m. Flora Stadium Concacaf Nations League - Quarterfinals

Panama vs. Costa Rica Monday, Nov. 18 8:00 p.m

Estadio Rommel Fernández

Concacaf Nations League - Quarterfinals

Bahrain vs. Australia Tuesday, Nov. 19 12:15 p.m. Bahrain National Stadium

World Cup Qualifiers - Third Round

Canada vs. Suriname Tuesday, Nov. 19 6:30 p.m. BMO Field

Concacaf Nations League - Quarterfinals

• Discuss this story on the Major League Soccer message board...





Major League Soccer Stories from November 12, 2024

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.