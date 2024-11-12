Ten Players Selected for November Duty

November 12, 2024 - Major League Soccer (MLS)

New York City FC News Release







New York City FC is pleased to confirm that ten players have been selected for national team duty this month.

Jamaican international Tayvon Gray continues his involvement with the Reggae Boyz as they face a double-header against the United States Men's National Team in the Concacaf Nations League. They will host Mauricio Pochettino's side on November 14, before traveling to the U.S. for a second game four days later.

Alonso Martínez will be keen to help Costa Rica in the Concacaf Nations League during a doubleheader against Panama. Los Ticos will host Panama on November 14, before making the journey to Panama City four days later.

Also in Concacaf Nations League action is goalkeeper Tomás Romero. He will jet off with El Salvador as they host Bonaire on November 14 and Monserrat on November 18.

Christian McFarlane is back with England's youth national team as they head off to Spain for two games. The Three Lions take on Poland on November 15, before potentially entertaining the winner of Germany and Belgium three days later.

Defender Mitja Ilenič - fresh off qualifying for the European Championships next year - was also selected to be part of a training camp with Slovenia's U21s.

Teammate Jovan Mijatović will return to his native Serbia for a friendly against Turkey on November 19.

Elsewhere, a trio of New York City FC II players will be involved with the United States Youth National Team this month. Drew Baiera and Jonathan Shore will be part of the U19 training camp, while Máximo Carrizo will be part of the U17 training camp.

Meanwhile, teammate Klevis Haxhari is also departing as he links up with Albania's U21 side. They will play Moldova twice, on November 15 & 18.

The Club would like to wish the players good luck on their travels.

