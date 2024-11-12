San Diego FC Announces Partnership with Sycuan Casino Resort

November 12, 2024 - Major League Soccer (MLS)

SAN DIEGO (Tuesday, Nov. 12, 2024) - San Diego FC (SDFC) announced today a multi-year partnership with Sycuan Casino Resort as the Club's Founding Chrome Club Partner and Official Tribal Gaming Partner.

As part of the "Chrome Club" family of founding partners, this sponsorship includes elements exclusive to Sycuan Casino Resort, with the goal of enhancing the San Diego FC experience and bringing fans closer to the action. Through this partnership, San Diego FC and Sycuan will deepen their shared commitment to the local community, leveraging sports and education to uplift future generations and positively impact the San Diego region.

"We are excited to further our partnership with Sycuan Casino Resort," said SDFC CEO Tom Penn. "This partnership is built on a foundation of shared values and community commitment that underscores both SDFC and Sycuan Casino Resort's dedication to the people of San Diego. We look forward to working with Sycuan Casino Resort to provide not only an unforgettable matchday experience for our fans but also meaningful initiatives that support the diverse and vibrant spirit of San Diego."

The Sycuan Band of the Kumeyaay Nation is a joint owner of SDFC, with Sycuan Tribal Chairman, Cody Martinez serving as SDFC's Vice Chairman. Sycuan Casino Resort also features existing branding at Snapdragon Stadium with the Sycuan Piers. The Sycuan Piers offer an elevated, above-the-pitch view of the field on the south side of the stadium with an unobstructed vantage point of Snapdragon Stadium and its picturesque surroundings. This exclusive deck provides cushioned seats to watch SDFC matches and a cabana style lounge to socialize. The premium space includes a semi-inclusive premium food and beverage service with a private bar. Fans looking to learn more and secure their seats at the Sycuan Piers should email premium@sandiegofc.com or call 619-363-7332.

"We're proud to support a team that shares the same values as Sycuan," Sycuan's General Manager, Robert Cinelli said. "We cannot wait to cheer on San Diego FC during their first season in 2025. Through this partnership, we look forward to celebrating the spirit of San Diego, bringing people together, and creating unique experiences with SDFC."

As the first Native American tribe to have ownership in professional soccer, Sycuan's roots in the region reflect a legacy of cultural pride and community engagement. San Diego FC's commitment to inclusivity, youth development, and creating a positive impact aligns seamlessly with Sycuan's vision to uplift and inspire the San Diego community.

SDFC became the first professional sports organization to establish a dedicated professional training facility on a tribal reservation. The cutting-edge facility, scheduled to launch in January 2025, will be the home of San Diego FC's Right to Dream Academy, the first of its kind residential youth development academy in the United States. Located in El Cajon on Sycuan tribal land, this visionary project spans a 28-acre site that currently encompasses a portion of the Singing Hills Golf Club at Sycuan, providing an ideal setting for the evolution of soccer in San Diego.

Legends, a global premium experiences company, represented San Diego FC in sourcing and negotiating the partnership with Sycuan Casino Resort.

