Houston Dynamo Football Club Nominated for Two Houston Sports Awards

November 12, 2024 - Major League Soccer (MLS)

HOUSTON - Houston Dash and Houston Dynamo FC were nominated in two categories for the eighth annual Houston Sports Awards, hosted by the Harris County-Houston Sports Authority. Created in 2018 by the HCHSA, the Houston Sports Awards celebrate and recognize some of the year's biggest sports moments, athletes and their achievements.

Houston Dash moms Allysha Chapman, Ryan Gareis, Katie Lind and Elin Rubensson have been nominated for the Inspiration Award. Three of the four women welcomed their first child this year. This was also a first for the organization, who supported each athlete with accommodations at home and on the road plus individualized training in their return to competitive action.

Chapman welcomed her son in February and returned to the pitch on July 20 against the Kansas City Current during the inaugural NWSL x Liga MX Summer Cup. Chapman went on to make six starts in eight appearances in her return from maternity leave. Gareis welcomed her son in May and returned to action on Sept. 15 against the Washington Spirit. The South Carolina alum made five starts in seven appearances for the club to help close the 2024 season. Defender Katie Lind welcomed her son in July and is working to return to the pitch in time for the start of the 2025 NWSL regular season. Rubensson joined the Dash earlier this year and was joined by her husband and son. A standout on the international stage for Sweden, Rubensson has long championed motherhood for professional athletes.

On the Dynamo side, midfielder Adalberto "Coco" Carrasquilla was nominated for the Athlete of the Year Award following his pivotal role in helping Houston to its first consecutive playoff appearance since 2013 and 10th overall berth. Notably, the Dynamo remained above the playoff line the entire 2024 campaign, while setting a single-season club record for points (54) and road wins (8) this season. The 25-year-old totaled 34 appearances (31 starts) across all competitions, recording four goals and seven assists.

Carrasquilla also helped the Dynamo qualify for the 2024 Concacaf Champions Cup after winning the 2023 Lamar Hunt U.S. Open Cup last year, while reaching the 2023 Western Conference Final in the Audi 2023 MLS Cup Playoffs.

Additionally, Carrasquilla recently became the first-ever Panamanian to be named 2023/2024 Concacaf Men's Player of the Year due to a strong campaign with the Panamanian National team. The standout midfielder led his country to the 2023 Concacaf Gold Cup final, where he made six starts and scored the decisive penalty in the shootout versus the United States in the semifinal. He was awarded the Golden Ball and named to the competition's Best XI. Carrasquilla then guided Panama over Costa Rica in the 2023/24 Concacaf Nations League quarterfinals to advance to the competition's final for a second consecutive edition.

